Date set for Eagles' visit to White House to celebrate Super Bowl victory

The Eagles will visit the White House on April 28 to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite a report around the Super Bowl that the Eagles would not visit the White House if offered the invitation from President Donald Trump, they have accepted and now a date is set.

“April 28, I can confirm that the Philadelphia Eagles will be here at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory,” Leavitt said to reporters during a briefing. “I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent. We want to correct the record. We sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted and you will see them here on April 28.”

The Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. It is their second Super Bowl victory.

The last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl, capping the 2017 season, they did not end up going to the White House. They were also invited that time by Trump during his first term but that invitation was rescinded after what then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called a “political stunt” by the team.

That first trip was scheduled for June of 2018 and instead the Eagles elected to add an OTA practice to fill up their free day.

This year, April 28 is the Monday after the 2025 NFL Draft concludes and well before spring practices will begin.

