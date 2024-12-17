Philadelphia Eagles

Vic Fangio

What did Vic Fangio really think of the personal foul on Reed Blankenship?

By Reuben Frank

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two weeks ago, Vic Fangio praised the officials working the Eagles-Panthers game for not calling a personal foul on C.J. Gardner-Johnson after a vicious – but clean – hit on Xavier Legette.

“That was a big hit that was 100 percent legal,” Fangio said. “Kudos to the officiating to not fall to a big hit and just automatically throw a flag. 

“I know this is a few years ago, but when I was at San Francisco, we had a couple of big-hitting safeties, and they got flagged like six or seven times for wrong hits, unnecessary roughness. And every one of them came back (from the league) as bad calls. So I think the officiating has improved in that area.”

Fangio might want to amend that comment.

On Sunday, another big-hitting safety – Reed Blankenship – was flagged for a personal foul after a perfectly clean and legal hit on Steelers quarterback Justin Fields after an eight-yard run during the second quarter (on the only snap Fields played in the game).

Fields went into a slide after Blankenship had moved to tackle him, and in a bang-bang play like that there was no way for the Eagles’ 3rd-year safety to avoid Fields.

That 15-yard penalty gave the Steelers a first down on the Eagles’ 30-yard-line on their only touchdown drive in a game the Eagles wound up winning 27-13. It was actually the Steelers’ 3rd-longest play of the game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Fangio never hesitates to speak his mind, and on Tuesday he made it clear what he thought of the call.

“I didn't think that was a good call,” he said. “It was a very late slide. I didn't see vicious contact. You know, I just didn't see that. But, again, it's up to the officials on the field.”

That was only Blankenship’s second penalty this year and just the fifth of his career. As a rookie he was called for roughing the kicker on Tress Way in the second Washington game and an unnecessary roughness on Christian Watson after replacing Gardner-Johnson against the Packers. His only other career penalties were a horse collar tackle against Puka Nacua in the win over the Rams last year and a pass interference on Mike Evans in the loss to the Bucs.

That’s five penalties in 2,164 career snaps.

Fangio is convinced it should be four.

This article tagged under:

Vic FangioEagles blog
