Don't be fooled: Eagles rookie has a definite mean streak

Don’t be fooled by Ty Robinson. Don’t be fooled by his calm and friendly demeanor off the field. Don’t be fooled by clips of him helping up quarterbacks after a big hit. Don’t be fooled by the fact that he was pre-med at Nebraska and one day wants to go into pediatric medicine.

Because the Eagles’ newest defensive tackle has a mean streak.

His defensive line coach at Nebraska, former NFL lineman Terrance Knighton, has seen in plenty over the past couple of years.

“Don’t take his kindness for weakness,” Knighton said to NBC Sports Philadelphia by phone this weekend. “Off the field, he’s a really nice guy. You’d let him date your daughter. But when he crosses those white lines, he turns into a maniac. He knows how to flip the switch. I’ll say this: If I’m in a dark alley and I get into a fight, I’m taking Ty Robinson with me.”

Knighton, the former NFL defensive lineman whom you might remember by his nickname “Pot Roast,” spent the last two years as Nebraska’s defensive line coach before moving on to Florida State this offseason. When asked about a moment where Robinson’s mean streak really came out, Knighton said there was a game in 2023 where Robinson’s temper got the best of him against Minnesota and he ripped off an opponent’s helmet — he’s lucky he didn’t get kicked out of the game.

And Knighton laughed when thinking about how much Robinson would help up opposing quarterbacks and try to be a nice guy on the field as a sixth-year senior in 2024.

“That was a facade so he didn’t get any penalties,” Knighton said. “The referees in the Big Ten know he has an edge. You’ll see it. If they ever get into it at practice, you’ll see. He’ll be one of the first guys out there.”

Having played seven full seasons in the NFL, Knighton has seen plenty of “flip-the-switch” guys who have that kind of mean streak.

Knighton thought for a moment.

“DeMarcus Ware was like that,” he said. “Great guy off the field but on the field he was a psycho. Ty probably has a little bit more edge. He’s a badass. He’s going to fit in with those guys. They’re going to love him in that room.”

Sounds like the kind of mentality the Eagles like out of their defensive players. They’ll take some nastiness and their fourth-round defensive tackle provides it — along with an impressive athletic profile, pass rush production and versatility.

After making just two picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 draft, the Eagles used pick No. 111 on Robinson early in the fourth on Saturday afternoon. He checked off a lot of boxes for the Birds, including his play demeanor.

“I mean it doesn't take long to put on the tape to like Ty Robinson,” general manager Howie Roseman said. “He's got quickness, he can work edges, he's strong with his hands, he's got great elite character. He's a Philly kind of player. So again, he was a guy that we really were targeting yesterday at 96, woke up and was really hoping that he was there at our pick and that was one we weren't considering trading back from.”

Robinson, who turns 24 in a few days, is an older defensive line prospect but it’s hard to ignore his production in 2024. While Robinson had played plenty before last season, he had just 5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in his college career (47 games) entering his final season.

But in 2024, Robinson put it all together. He led the Cornhuskers in sacks with seven and tackles for loss with 12 1/2. He also had a career-high in tackles with 37. Robinson credited Knighton for helping him have that kind of impressive final season.

“I think it was just going out to practice, knowing that you can work on one thing until you get good at it with each period,” Robinson said. “And then just honing in on the film as well, just watching it with whoever it may be. Myself, T-Knight, coach (Tony) White at the time. I think just being able to be cerebral about what you need to do and then when you go out to practice, being deliberate about what you want to do.”

When Knighton got to Nebraska in 2023, Robinson was already there and his new coach helped him live up to his potential. Knighton said it was obvious that Robinson had all the traits (size, quickness, athleticism, strength) but he just needed some refinement. Knighton's goal was to help the game slow down for Robinson and he did.

With those natural skills and Knighton’s NFL experience, it didn’t take long for Robinson to make a jump. As much as Robinson credited Knighton, his coach said Robinson got better because of how hard he worked. Knighton called him a willing-learner.

In Philadelphia, Robinson will join a defensive tackle rotation that already includes Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo and he’ll be coached by D-line coach Clint Hurtt. Knighton thinks Hurtt will be able to get the most out of Robinson because he knows Robinson will take the coaching.

“You can MF him all day, you can yell at him, you can be nice to him,” Knighton said. “He’s going to respond to any kind of coaching.”

During their two years together, Knighton was able to teach Robinson a lot about being a successful defensive lineman. But there was one lesson he didn’t need to give.

Robinson came ready with the right temperament.

“He’ll get chippy,” Knighton said. “That’s part of being a D-lineman and that’s one thing that naturally already had when I got there. He already had some edge and he’s a guy that you’re not going to have to motivate to play hard.”