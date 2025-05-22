Philadelphia Eagles

Ray Didinger unpacks Tush Push Saga on latest Takeoff podcast

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Ray Didinger joins Takeoff with John Clark to do a deep dive on the Tush Push Saga that saw a surprise development on Wednesday.

0:00 - Ray Didinger's initial reaction to the Tush Push vote
4:00 - The irony of the Packers proposing the rule change
10:13 - Will the NFL vote again next year on the Tush Push?
14:23 - The psychological aspect of the play
18:29 - The technique involved in the Brotherly Shove
22:10 - Jason Kelce's role in the Tush Push saga
24:28 - Ray's takeaway from the schedule release
27:32 - The Eagles Encyclopedia: Champions II by Ray Didinger is available for preorder
30:35 - The Eagles enter 2025 in a very unique position

