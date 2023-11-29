Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Travis and Jason Kelce score No. 1 on Billboard charts with ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia'

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Watch out Taylor Swift, your boyfriend - and his brother - are topping the Billboard charts too.

Jason and Travis Kelce are football stars, pod-casters and now even bigger pop-culture figures than even they expected.

Just a week after making their debut on the Billboard charts, the Kelce brothers are No. 1 for the first time with the song "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

The song has landed No. 1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales and Holiday Digital Song Sales charts. In addition to the amazing sales, the song has racked up 1.1 million official U.S. streams from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, according to Billboard.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The duo thanked Swifites - and everyone else who streamed - for the success of the single in a new episode of their New Heights podcast.

"Fairytale of Philadelphia" is a rendition of the The Pogues' 1987 classic "Fairytale of New York" but with Philadelphia references.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jake Elliott 38 mins ago

Jake Elliott named Special Teams Player of the Week … again

Eagles news 59 mins ago

Jason Kelce calls for fine after ‘bulls–‘ play from Bills defender

The hit song will appear on the new Philadelphia Eagles Christmas charity album "A Philly Special Christmas Special" which is set to release on Dec. 1. Other members of the Eagles and special guest R&B legend Patti LaBelle are featured on the album as well.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EaglesMusic & MusiciansJason KelceTravis Kelce
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us