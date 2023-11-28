Philadelphia Eagles

takeoff with john clark

Torrey Smith on Eagles-49ers rivalry, Hurts MVP & Super Bowl matchups on the latest Takeoff Podcast

Former Eagles Super Bowl winning wide receiver, Torrey Smith sits down with John Clark to discuss the birds matchup with the 49ers, Jalen Hurts MVP chances and which of Smith's former teams could make the Super Bowl.

Torrey Smith also talks about how he's helping the community with his Level82 foundation and how you can help support on Giving Tuesday.

0:00 - Eagles finding ways to win
3:00 - Jalen Hurts being so clutch
9:00 - Eagles vs. 49ers
11:00 - Jason Kelce is a beast
12:00 - Former teammates still going
14:00 - Jake Elliott's clutch gene
15:00 - Eagles, Ravens, 49ers
16:00 - Level 82 Giving Tuesday
19:00 - Watching games as a fan now
22:00 - Super Bowl preview?

