Top Eagles storylines heading into 2025 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The offseason gets a little shorter when you win the Super Bowl.

After a 17-game season and a playoff run and a parade, the NFL Combine sneaks up on you a little bit. And now it’s already here.

The entire NFL world will again take over Indianapolis this week for the annual Scouting Combine and the Eagles will be there too. This time last year, the Eagles had decided to bring back Nick Sirianni but with some major changes to the coaching staff. This year? One of the big storylines of the offseason will be Sirianni’s upcoming contract extension after winning Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles are riding high into this offseason but there are plenty of key storylines to follow this week at the combine:

Hearing from Howie and Nick

Howie Roseman and Sirianni spoke right after the Super Bowl but haven’t done any mass interviews since. With how late the season ended and because the combine was rapidly approaching, the Eagles’ brass didn’t have any sort of end-of-the-season availability.

So there are plenty of questions about how the 2024 season ended but also plenty of questions looking ahead to this offseason. We’ll hear from both of them on Tuesday afternoon in Indy.

This will be our first time hearing from Sirianni since the Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator. And also our first time hearing from him since news became official that Kellen Moore and Doug Nussmeier were leaving.

Roseman had a pretty incredible 2024 offseason that led to a resurgent year. Can he do it again? What are his top priorities for this offseason? There are several key Eagles set to be free agents.

Free agency will kick off when the negotiating window opens at 4 p.m. on March 10. Until then, the Eagles have exclusive negotiating rights with all their pending free agents. That means players like Zack Baun, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton and more.

Basking in the glory

The Eagles will get to walk around with their chests puffed out a bit in Indy this week. They’ve earned that. The rest of the league will now be hunting the Eagles and that’s a different place to be for Sirianni — Roseman has been there before.

But there’s definitely a respect that comes with winning the Super Bowl and you’d imagine that beating up the Chiefs will garner even more.

What will BG do?

Brandon Graham entered the 2024 season expecting it to be his 15th and final season in the NFL. He got hurt in November but somehow returned from a torn triceps to play in the Super Bowl after missing just 2 1/2 months.

Graham, 36, played well in Super Bowl LIX in limited action. After the game, he said he wasn’t ready to make a decision about his future, leaving the door open for a possible return. Of course, walking away as a champion after that storybook comeback has to be attractive.

At some point, the Eagles and Graham will need to figure this out. If he’s coming back, the Eagles will have to figure out the right salary. If he decides to retire, Graham has already said he wants to stay with the organization in some capacity.

Hearing from the rest of the league

In addition to hearing from the Eagles’ brass, we’ll also get to hear from some key decisions makers from the other teams around the NFL. Thirty of 32 NFL teams will have either their head coach or general manager speak in front of a microphone.

But don’t expect to see a big Kellen Moore press conference. The Saints usually choose to let their coach and GM speak to New Orleans reporters away from the crowds. But we could still hear something from Moore about departure from Philadelphia.

Prepping for the draft

Of course, the real reason the combine exists is to get ready for the NFL Draft. If you feel like you’re a little bit behind on draft prep, don’t worry. The Eagles have been working for a long time to get ready and they still have a couple months.

This week is a great opportunity to not just see on-field tests but also to meet (formally and informally) with just about all of the prospects in this year’s class. The Eagles got great early returns from their 2024 class and have been on a bit of a roll recently in the draft. They’ll try to keep it going in 2025.

Here’s a reminder of where the Eagles’ picks this year:

Round 1-32 (own pick)

Round 2-64 (own pick)

Round 3-96

Round 4 (from Lions)

Round 5 (from Texans)

Round 5 (from Commanders)

Round 5 (own pick)

