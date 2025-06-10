Top Eagles storylines heading into 2025 mandatory minicamp

The Eagles have finished the voluntary portion of their 2025 spring and will hold a one-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

This is the last time the Eagles will be together before their summer break. They will report for training camp in late July as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title.

But first, here are some key storylines going into this week’s camp:

The final look

After holding his first-ever mandatory camp last year, Nick Sirianni reduced it to just one day in 2025 as the Eagles are coming off a long Super Bowl season in 2024. The only team without a mandatory minicamp this spring is the Detroit Lions. Most teams have a multi-day minicamp like the Eagles did last year.

This will be our final look at the Eagles this spring ahead of training camp. Reporters will get to watch players go through individual drills, special teams, 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s in shorts and helmets.

It’ll also be our final time speaking with Sirianni until the team is back together in training camp. We’ll get his thoughts on where the team sits as they get ready for the longest break of the calendar.

It’s mandatory now

The Eagles have already had six OTA (Organized Team Activities) practices this spring but all of those are voluntary. So players can come and go as they please. A few key veterans like DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson and others missed at least a day here or there. Overall, though, the Eagles had very strong attendance.

But every healthy player should be on the field Tuesday unless excused by the team. While there don’t appear to be any contract squabbles going on this year, if any player misses a day of mandatory camp, they can be fined $17,462 and more on subsequent days. The maximum a player from around the league can be fined for missing a three-day minicamp this year is $104,768. All of that is spelled out in the CBA.

The Eagles have done a good job in recent years of avoiding contentious contract situations. Look around the league and other teams are dealing with them.

Another peek at the depth chart

Just two of the six OTA practices were open to reporters so this will be our third and final time seeing the team ahead of training camp and there are plenty of questions about the depth chart:

• Tyler Steen has been the top right guard so far this spring, just like he was to start training camp last summer. We’ll see if he can hold onto the job this year.

• Sydney Brown, Drew Mukuba and Tristin McCollum are competing for a starting safety job. Brown began last week’s practice next to Reed Blankenship but the Eagles rotated at that spot too, even getting Andre’ Sam and Lewis Cine snaps with the first team.

• Cooper DeJean is going to play in the base package this year either as an outside cornerback or a safety. He got some snaps at outside corner in OTAs but we haven’t yet seen him at safety.

• When DeJean isn’t with the first-team defense, it’ll likely be either Kelee Ringo or Adoree’ Jackson at the right cornerback position opposite Quinyon Mitchell. We’ll see which one lines up there first.

• Without Nakobe Dean (knee) and Jihaad Campbell (shoulder) expect Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to continue to get those ILB reps next to Zack Baun.

Any holes?

One of the biggest questions entering last year’s minicamp was about whether or not a player would emerge as a WR3 in the Eagles’ offense. That never really happened and the Birds eventually traded for Jahan Dotson in August.

So if there’s a position of weakness, we know that GM Howie Roseman will eventually try to fill it. One spot this year might be at edge rusher, where the Eagles lost Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Bryce Huff from the 2024 team. They still have Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt and they did add Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche as free agents. And maybe Jihaad Campbell eventually factors in here as well. But if the Eagles get to camp and see it as a weakness, perhaps they make a move.

Dealing with the target

The Eagles have said all the right things this offseason about moving on from their Super Bowl LIX win. But now they’re basically starting over with a target on their backs and that’s not easy.

With a couple months before the start of training camp, the Eagles are the favorite to win Super Bowl LX.