Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

At least 1 Eagles coach is joining Kellen Moore in New Orleans

The Saints are reportedly hiring Eagles offensive assistant T.J. Paganetti to work under Kellen Moore.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one Eagles assistant will be joining Kellen Moore in New Orleans and he probably won’t be alone.

The Saints are hiring Eagles’ run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach T.J. Paganetti, Saints reporter Nick Underhill reported on Tuesday afternoon. The report didn’t say what Paganetti’s role will be with the Saints.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Underhill also reported that Eagles QBs coach Doug Nussmieier appears to still be the favorite for the Saints’ offensive coordinator job.

The Saints have also interviewed Eagles running backs coach Jemal Singleton for that OC job. And they interviewed defensive backs coach Christian Parker fore the defensive coordinator position. For as much as Nick Sirianni doesn’t want to lose his assistant coaches, Moore is showing a lot of interest in Eagles position coaches.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

With Paganetti’s leaving, Jeff Stoutland is the last coach standing from the Super Bowl LII win. Stoutland and Aaron Moorehead are the last holdovers from Doug Pederson’s staff.

Paganetti first came to Philadelphia with Chip Kelly from Oregon in 2013 and served as an analyst from 2013-14. He went back to Oregon in 2015-16 but returned to Philadelphia in 2017 and has had several roles with the organization under Kelly, Pederson and Sirianni.

2013-14: Analyst (Offense and quarterbacks)
2017-18: Offensive quality control/assistant offensive line
2019: Assistant running backs
2020: Assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs
2021-22: Offensive quality control
2023: Run game specialist/assistant tight ends
2024: Run game specialists/assistant offensive line

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Super Bowl Feb 14

Recap: Eagles celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade down Broad Street

Eagles news Feb 17

A 3rd Eagles assistant coach in the mix for a spot on Kellen Moore's Saints coaching staff

With Moore leaving to take the Saints' head coaching job, the Eagles will have a fourth different offensive coordinator under Sirianni in 2025. The top internal candidate appears to be passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who reportedly garnered interest for the Saints’ OC job as well.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us