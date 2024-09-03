‘This record is a party' — Eagles Christmas album has release date

It's almost that time of year.

The time when your favorite Eagles that run the trenches sing your favorite Christmas songs for a good cause.

The third album — "A Philly Special Christmas Party" — will be released Nov. 29, according to Vera Y Records. It will feature the now-retired Jason Kelce and current Birds offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, singer and songwriter Devon Gilfillian and Philly's own Boyz II Men will be among the special appearances.

Proceeds are donated to local charities such as Children's Crisis Treatment Center's Holiday toy drive and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's snowflake station. The previous two albums combined to raise over $4 million.

"This record is a party," former Eagle and current staffer Connor Barwin said in a press release as the album's executive producer, working alongside producer Charlie Hall. "It's been one from the start, and we can't wait to bring this party into your homes this holiday season."

The album can be pre-ordered here starting Nov. 1 and will be available on all digital platforms on its release date.

