The secret to Reed Blankenship getting so many interceptions

The Eagles’ defense has just 11 interceptions over the last couple years, among the fewest in the NFL.

Just think where they’d be without Reed Blankenship.

Blankenship, the third-year undrafted safety, has both the Eagles’ INTs this year, their last three in the past five games and half their interceptions going back to Week 2 last year. Five of 10.

The Eagles have the 7th-fewest interceptions in the NFL over the last two years, but Blankenship has the 9th-most in the NFL during that span.

He’s a ballhawk on a team that desperately needs a ballhawk.

Blankenship’s interception off Jordan Love deep in Packers territory set up the Eagles’ winning touchdown in São Paulo, and his pick off Derek Carr Sunday sealed the Eagles’ win over the Saints Sunday. They were identical diving INTs - high degree-of-difficulty plays that were pivotal in the Eagles winning.

At his locker on Wednesday, Blankenship took us through the mental and physical challenges of intercepting a pass.

“It’s very, very hard in this league to get interceptions,” he said. “The ball has always got to be on your mind, first off. You're playing against guys that are very smart. It's just one of those things that you've got to outplay the guy throwing the ball.

"It's like a chess match. Honestly, it's just instinctive. Be at the right spot at the right time.”

Blankenship went undrafted for a reason, but whatever lack of size and speed he had coming out of Middle Tennessee State he more than makes up for with endless film study and preparation.

The better you know a quarterback’s tendencies, the better chance you have of picking him off.

“At the end of the day, teams aren't going to go too far away from what they're known for,” he said. “And once you figure out what their go-to plays are, what they like to do formationally and how they run routes, then you're just going to play ball.”

Blankenship’s six interceptions are the most by any undrafted player in his first 28 career games since the Patriots’ J.C. Jackson had eight over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and the most by an undrafted safety in his first 28 games since Tashaun Gipson had seven from 2012 through 2014.

The last undrafted Eagle with as many as six INTs in his first 28 career games was Brenard Wilson, who had eight in 1979 and 1980. The last Eagles defensive back – drafted or undrafted – with this many INTs in his first 28 games was Eric Allen in 1988 and 1989.

“He’s like a machine out there,” Avonte Maddox said. “And he’s in the middle of the field, he's running left, he’s running right, straight forward, side, back, it doesn't matter where he's going he attacks the ball.”

Blankenship said he can tell early in a pass play whether he might have an opportunity to get his hands on the ball.

“Usually when the quarterback starts staring you down,” he said. “You play something, you show something different than what he thinks it is. Those are the best. When you show something different and he ends up throwing it your way because he thinks you're doing something else.”

What’s really set Blankenship apart is his ability to not just get his hands on the ball but to finish the play. His two INTs this year were both very difficult diving plays where he had to get his hands under the ball.

“I mean, he’s been doing it since he got here,” Maddox said. “It’s nothing new, it's not his first diving catch. We know we’ve got a ball hawk back there.”

Since opening day last year, the Eagles are 5-1 when Blankenship records an interception and 7-7 when he doesn’t.

The Eagles face the Bucs in Tampa Sunday, and Blankenship will be looking for his second INT off Baker Mayfield. He got him in the regular-season game last year in Week 3 in Tampa.

"He's just got the knack," Darius Slay said. "You watch his college tapes, he had a lot of picks in college (nine). He's a guy that does his job and does it at a high level.

"You can tell he's not the most freakish athlete in the world, but one thing about Reed is that he knows his job, he knows where he's supposed to be, and he knows his keys, and he trusts his coaches on what they give him. He goes and executes his job at a high level, and that's why he gets rewarded with picks."

Three games into the season, Blankenship has the 3rd-highest grade among 66 safeties who’ve played 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s the highest-graded Eagles defensive player.

According to Stathead, opposing quarterbacks have a 34.9 passer rating when targeting Blankenship. That’s 7th-lowest of 68 safeties who’ve been targeted at least four times.

“He's got good hands,” Vic Fangio said. “Both his picks this year are carbon copies. Very tough catches that a lot of guys couldn't make. So his ability to catch the ball is one thing. Two, he does have a good feel for the game. And when he has a chance to be in position to make a play, he usually can.”

These interceptions don’t just happen.

They’re the product of hours studying opposing quarterbacks and endless reps during and after practice.

“We do ball drills in practice, but it's what you do outside of practice, too,” Blankenship said. “I’ll get Q (Quinyon Mitchell) and some other guys on the JUGs after practice. And we don't do stationary catching. I make us jog through so it’s a little tougher.

“And you've just got to be athletic sometimes. The quarterback isn’t throwing it to you. So you try to work on that. Try to make the game or practice as much like game-like situation.”

Blankenship’s ability to get his hands under the ball has really set him apart, and he said he’s picked up tips from watching wide receivers and listening to WR coach Aaron Moorehead.

“You pick up little tips from those guys,” he said. “If you catch the ball close to the ground, you turn to your back so there's no question whether you caught it. Be a receiver out there and just do what they do.

“Do all the preparation during the week and then once you get to the game, play fast and go get you one. Go get paid.”

