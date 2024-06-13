The legendary Merrill Reese receiving major honor from Hall of Fame

The legendary Merrill Reese is receiving a major honor from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Reese, the longtime radio voice of the Eagles, has been chosen to receive the 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award and will be honored during Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in early August in Canton, Ohio.

“Each year, the Hall of Fame recognizes an individual who has dedicated their career to improving radio and television in professional football, and this year’s recipient, Merrill Reese, represents exactly what we look for when we talk about who’s made a big impact in broadcasting,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “For nearly a half century, fans tuning into Eagles games, including opposing fans, have had the privilege of hearing Merrill’s legendary voice.”

This upcoming 2024 season will be Reese’s 48th consecutive season as the Eagles’ radio play-by-play announcer and he still loves what he does.

“Oh, my god. Thank you so much,” Reese said, via a release from the Hall of Fame. “I can’t tell you what this means to me.”

Reese, a Philadelphia native, is a Temple University product and began his radio career at WPAZ in Pottstown. But in 1977 he began as the color guy and eventually took over as the lead play-by-play announcer. He’s held the job ever since.

Reese joined us on an Eagle Eye back in 2022 and explained his everlasting love for calling Eagles games:

“There’s no place in the world I would rather be and nothing in the world I would rather do,” he said. “I love it as much as I have ever loved it. I am just as nervous before the first preseason game as I would be before the Super Bowl. I am still nervous every Sunday morning that I get up to do a game or Monday or Thursday.”

