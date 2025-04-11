The Eagles' all-Howie Roseman draft team ahead of 2025 draft

Howie Roseman has been the Eagles’ general manager or de facto general manager since 2010 (minus 2015) and has now been in charge for 14 drafts.

In those 14 drafts, Roseman has selected 114 total players.

There are certain positions where Roseman has been very good and there are certain positions you can identify as weaknesses. But give the Eagles credit for the 2024 draft. While he has traditionally struggled to find cornerbacks, Roseman nailed the first two picks last year.

Here’s a look at the updated All-Howie team:

QB: 2020: 2-53 - Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

We had Hurts in this top spot last year and winning a Super Bowl and being named the Super Bowl MVP definitely didn’t change his position. Look, Carson Wentz had an incredible peak in 2017 and he absolutely deserves credit for it. But the way things fell apart after that can’t be ignored either. Nick Foles had one of the weirdest careers we’ve ever seen and he’s a Philly legend but he doesn’t deserve this spot either.

In Hurts’ four seasons as the Eagles’ starting quarterback, he has a 45-17 record in the regular season and has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl twice, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIX. He is also a two-time Pro Bowler. His numbers aren’t going to wow you and the pundits aren’t going to include him in the group of elite quarterbacks in the NFL. He hasn’t been perfect and he’s not above criticism but Hurts has been an effective quarterback for the Eagles and he got it done on the biggest stage of his career. The numbers weren’t incredible in 2024 but they also didn’t need to be and there’s a skill in the quarterback realizing what his team needs and running the offense efficiently.

2023: 6-188 - Tanner McKee (Stanford)

2020: 2-53 - Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

2019: 5-167 - Clayton Thorson (Northwestern)

2016: 1-2 - Carson Wentz (North Dakota State)

2013: 4-98 - Matt Barkley (USC)

2012: 3-88 - Nick Foles (Arizona)

2010: 4-122 - Mike Kafka (Northwestern)

RB: 2019: 2-53 - Miles Sanders (Penn State)

While Miles Sanders’ career since leaving the Eagles hasn’t gone to plan, he did have a good four-year run in Philly that was capped off by a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 as the Eagles got to the Super Bowl. That is the only 1,000-yard season of Sanders’ career but he had over 3,700 yards in his four years with the Eagles. And there’s just not much competition. Kenny Gainwell was a solid No. 2 back behind Sanders, D’Andre Swift and Saquon Barkley but he was never the top guy. The Eagles got some decent production out of Wendell Smallwood but he doesn’t rise to this level either.

2024: 4-127 - Will Shipley (Clemson)

2021: 5-150 - Kenny Gainwell (Memphis)

2019: 2-53 - Miles Sanders (Penn State)

2017: 4-132 - Donnel Pumphrey (San Diego State)

2016: 5-153 - Wendell Smallwood (West Virginia)

2012: 7-229 - Bryce Brown (Kansas State)

2011: 5-149 - Dion Lewis (Pittsburgh)

2011: 7-240 - Stanley Havili (USC)

2010: 6-200 - Charles Scott (LSU)

WR: 2021: 1-10 - DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

WR: 2014: 2-42 - Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt)

Remember when we mentioned Roseman has had some weak spots? This is definitely one of them with big-time misses like Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on his resume. There’s no doubt that DeVonta Smith takes one of these spots. He has been the No. 2 behind A.J. Brown but he’s been a clutch performer and super reliable in that role. And even though Matthews’ career fell off, it’s hard to argue with the production from his first three NFL seasons with 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns. If you’re wondering about the exclusion of Nelson Agholor, he was drafted in 2015, when Chip Kelly was in charge of the draft.

2024: 5-152 - Ainias Smith (Texas A&M)

2024: 6-185 - Johnny Wilson (Florida State)

2021: 1-10 - DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

2020: 1-21 - Jalen Reagor (TCU)

2020: 5-168 - John Hightower (Boise State)

2020: 6-200 - Quez Watkins (Southern Mississippi)

2019: 2-57 - J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (Stanford)

2017: 4-118 - Mack Hollins (North Carolina)

2017: 5-166 - Shelton Gibson (West Virginia)

2014: 2-42 - Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt)

2014: 3-86 - Josh Huff (Oregon)

2012: 6-194 - Marvin McNutt (Iowa)

2010: 5-159 - Riley Cooper (Florida)

TE: 2013: 2-35 - Zach Ertz (Stanford)

TE: 2018: 2-49 - Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State)

The Eagles just haven’t drafted very many tight ends under Roseman. They could add another one relatively early in 2025 based on the uncertain situation surrounding Dallas Goedert. Because Roseman has struggled so much to draft receivers, we’re putting the Eagles in 12 personnel on this team, which means both Zach Ertz and Goedert land on this list. Ertz was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Eagles and had 579 catches in an Eagles uniform. While injuries have prevented Goedert from reaching his ceiling, he has been a very good player when healthy and has been one of the better dual-threat tight ends in the NFL.

2022: 6-198 - Grant Calcaterra (SMU)

2018: 2-49 - Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State)

2013: 2-35 - Zach Ertz (Stanford)

2010: 4-125 - Clay Harbor (Missouri State)

LT: 2018: 7-233 - Jordan Mailata (Stoutland University)

LG: 2021: 2-37 - Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

C: 2011: 6-191 - Jason Kelce (Cincinatti)

RG: 2016: 3-79 - Isaac Seumalo (Oregon State)

RT: 2013: 1-4 - Lane Johnson (Oklahoma)

The thing that really makes this offensive line impressive is that Lane Johnson is the only first-round pick to make it. The other two first-round offensive linemen in Roseman’s past (Andre Dillard and Danny Watkins) definitely didn’t work out. But Roseman has been able to find quality offensive linemen at every level in the draft. Two of his best were Jason Kelce in the sixth round and Jordan Mailata in the seventh. I was tempted to put Cam Jurgens at right guard on this team but that would really be based on his success as a center in 2024. Eventually, if he keeps stacking Pro Bowls, we’ll find a path for him to get on the squad. But for now, Isaac Seumalo was a better guard and takes this spot.

2024: 5-172 - Trevor Keegan (Michigan)

2024: 6-190 - Dylan McMahon (NC State)

2023: 3-65 - Tyler Steen (Alabama)

2022: 2-51 - Cam Jurgens (Nebraska)

2021: 2-37 - Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

2020: 4-145 - Jack Driscoll (Auburn)

2020: 6-210 - Prince Tega-Wanogho (Auburn)

2019: 1-22 - Andre Dillard (Washington)

2018: 6-206 - Matt Pryor (TCU)

2018: 7-233 - Jordan Mailata (Stoutland University)

2016: 3-79 - Isaac Seumalo (Oregon State)

2016: 5-164 - Halapoulivaati Vaitai (TCU)

2013: 1-4 - Lane Johnson (Oklahoma)

2012: 5-153 - Dennis Kelly (Purdue)

2012: 6-200 - Brandon Washington (Miami)

2011: 1-23 - Danny Watkins (Baylor)

2011: 5-161 - Julian Vandervelde (Iowa)

2011: 6-191 - Jason Kelce (Cincinatti)

DE: 2010: 1-13 - Brandon Graham (Michigan)

DE: 2018: 4-130 - Josh Sweat (Florida State)

Look out for Nolan Smith, who came on really strong in 2024 and appears to just be scratching the surface of his ability in the NFL. He might be able to take one of those top spots in another couple of years. But for now, it belongs to Graham and Sweat, who rank 3rd and 8th all-time on the Eagles’ sack list. Both are now gone -- Graham retired and Sweat went to Arizona in free agency. Graham had a slow start to his career but ended up playing 15 seasons with the Eagles and went out a Super Bowl champion. Sweat was a great fourth-round pick in 2018 and grew into a key starter. He had a huge performance in Super Bowl LIX in his final game as an Eagle and finished second in MVP voting.

2024: 3-94 - Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian)

2023: 1-30 - Nolan Smith (Georgia)

2022: 6-181 - Kyron Johnson (Kansas)

2021: 6-191 - Tarron Jackson (Coastal)

2021: 7-234 - Patrick Johnson (Tulane)

2020: 7-233 - Casey Toohill (Stanford)

2019: 4-138 - Shareef Miller (Penn State)

2018: 4-130 - Josh Sweat (Florida State)

2017: 1-14 - Derek Barnett (Tennessee)

2016: 7-240 - Alex McCalister (Florida)

2014: 1-26 - Marcus Smith (Louisville)

2013: 7-212 - Joe Kruger (Utah)

2013: 7-239 - David King (Oklahoma)

2012: 2-59 - Vinny Curry (Marshall)

2010: 1-13 - Brandon Graham (Michigan)

2010: 3-86 - Daniel Te’o-Nesheim (Washington)

2010: 5-134 - Ricky Sapp (Clemson)

DT: 2012: 1-12 - Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State)

DT: 2023: 1-9 - Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Milton Williams just signed a $104 million deal with the Patriots in free agency but he misses the cut here. It’s pretty obvious that Fletcher Cox and Jalen Carter are the two picks who deserve these spots. Cox was a six-time Pro Bowler and had a tremendous and long career with the Eagles. Carter looks well on his way to the same. In his second NFL season in 2024, Carter made his first Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro. His ceiling is extraordinarily high — Defensive Player of the Year and perennial All-Pro high. The notable thing is that Roseman has drafted 10 defensive tackles — 3 on Day 1, 2 on Day 2 and 5 on Day 3. It seems like a position Roseman likes to take in the first round and 2025 could be another one of those years.

2023: 1-9 - Jalen Carter (Georgia)

2023: 7-249 - Moro Ojomo (Texas)

2022: 1-13 - Jordan Davis (Georgia)

2021: 3-73 - Milton Williams (Louisiana Tech)

2021: 6-189 - Marlon Tuipulotu (USC)

2017: 6-214 - Elijah Qualls (Washington)

2014: 7-224 - Beau Allen (Washington)

2013: 3-67 - Bennie Logan (LSU)

2012: 1-12 - Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State)

2010: 7-243 - Jeff Owens (Georgia)

LB: 2012: 2-46 - Mychal Kendricks (Cal)

LB: 2022: 3-83 - Nakobe Dean (Georgia)

Before last year, we actually had Nate Gerry as the linebacker next to Kendricks on this list but Dean’s 2024 season was good enough to overtake Gerry. Before suffering a torn patellar tendon in the playoffs, Dean played at a really high level next to Zack Baun in the Eagles’ defense. As the green dot linebacker, Dean started 15 games and had 128 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 pass breakups and 1 game-sealing interception. Kendricks takes the other spot even though he probably never really lived up to his full potential. But in six years with the Eagles, Kendricks started 74 games and had over 450 tackles, 14 sacks and 25 pass breakups. There are some rough names on this list too.

2024: 5-155 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson)

2022: 3-83 - Nakobe Dean (Georgia)

2020: 3-103 - Davion Taylor (Colorado)

2020: 6-196 - Shaun Bradley (Temple)

2017: 5-184 - Nate Gerry (Nebraska)

2016: 7-251 - Joe Walker (Oregon)

2012: 2-46 - Mychal Kendricks (Cal)

2011: 4-116 - Casey Matthews (Oregon)

2011: 6-193 - Brian Rolle (Ohio State)

2011: 7-237 - Greg Lloyd (UConn)

2010: 4-121 - Keenan Clayton (Oklahoma)

2010: 7-220 - Jamar Chaney (Mississippi State)

CB: 2016: 7-233 - Jalen Mills (LSU)

CB: 2024: 1-22 - Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)

NCB: 2024: 2-40 - Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

Maybe you think it’s too early to have Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean on this list but that probably speaks more to the struggles Roseman has had at the cornerback position during his tenure. Mitchell’s one season was exceptional and he’s already one of the best outside corners in the NFL. The only other guy who could take that spot is Rasul Douglas and Mitchell has already surpassed him. You could argue for Avonte Maddox over DeJean as the nickel corner. Even though Maddox got benched in favor of DeJean in 2024, he did play 7 years with the Eagles and performed well for them for a long time. But DeJean’s peak is already higher and it’s hard to argue against what he meant to the Super Bowl LIX defense.

2024: 1-22 - Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)

2024: 1-40 - Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

2023: 4-105 - Kelee Ringo (Georgia)

2021: 4-123 - Zech McPhearson (Texas Tech)

2018: 4-130 - Avonte Maddox (Pittsburgh)

2017: 2-43 - Sidney Jones (Washington)

2017: 3-99 - Rasul Douglas (West Virginia)

2016: 7-233 - Jalen Mills (LSU)

2014: 4-101 - Jaylen Watkins (Florida)

2012: 4-123 - Brandon Boykin (Georgia)

2011: 3-90 - Curtis Marsh (Utah State)

2010: 4-105 - Trevard Lindley (Kentucky)

S: 2010: 2-37 - Nate Allen (South Florida)

S: 2010: 7-244 - Kurt Coleman (Ohio State)

The safety position hasn’t been a very good one for Roseman. The Eagles have never used a first-round pick on a safety so at least he hasn’t burned a ton of draft capital on bad picks but some of these names are tough to see in succession. And the two picks for this team were drafted way back in 2010 during Roseman’s first draft as GM. While Roseman didn’t draft Reed Blankenship, he should get some credit for signing him as a UDFA following the 2022 draft. And we’ll see this year if Sydney Brown ends up earning that other starting gig. He’s entering Year 3 and hasn’t really had much of a chance to play on defense.

2023: 3-66 - Sydney Brown (Illinois)

2021: 6-224 - JaCoby Stevens (LSU)

2020: 4-127 - K’Von Wallace (Clemson)

2016: 6-196 - Blake Countess (Auburn)

2014: 5-162 - Ed Reynolds (Stanford)

2013: 5-136 - Earl Wolff (North Carolina State)

2013: 7-218 - Jordan Poyer (Oregon State)

2011: 2-54 - Jaiquawn Jarrett (Temple)

2010: 7-244 - Kurt Coleman (Ohio State)

2010: 2-37 - Nate Allen (South Florida)