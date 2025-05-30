The Eagle Eye podcast breaks down the Bryce Huff trade

The Eagles and 49ers are working toward finalizing a trade that will send Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. More details here.
Huff was a one-and-done disappointment in Philadelphia. The Eagles are now moving forward with a new cast of edge rushers.
Why didn't it work out with Huff? Was this a good pivot by Howie Roseman?
Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank break it all down on the Eagle Eye podcast.
