Takeoff with John Clark: Eagles NFL Draft preview with Daniel Jeremiah

It's that time again! Daniel Jeremiah is back again to give us a preview of the NFL Draft and what Howie Roseman and the Eagles could do Thursday night. Plus, an interview with Howie Roseman from the NBC10 Eagles Draft Day special. Check out the full special Thursday night at 7pm on NBC10.
00:00 - Daniel Jeremiah
01:09 - Will the Eagles trade up?
02:01 - Defense or offense?
02:59 - Cornerback
04:30 - Offensive tackle
05:22 - biggest need?
05:59 - Wide receiver
06:50 - prediction time
07:32 - improving the defense
09:21 - Reddick Trade
11:07 - Bill Belichick rumors
14:13 - Howie Roseman
15:10 - Helping the defense
17:49 - staying at 22
19:08 - input from players
19:57 - Trotter Jr.
20:52 - Game planning the draft
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.