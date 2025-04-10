Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles news

Charles Davis previews potential Eagles draft targets two weeks ahead of Round 1

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

CBS NFL Analyst Charles Davis joins John Clark on Takeoff to discuss all things NFL Draft with two weeks to go before Round 1 in Green Bay:

0:00 - Welcoming in Charles Davis
0:50 - Davis' pick for the Eagles in latest mock draft
5:07 - Another intriguing safety option for the Eagles
7:40 - Could Eagles consider going offense in Round 1?
10:10 - D-lineman Eagles could target with pick No. 32
14:30 - Can Eagles defense be elite again in 2025?
20:13 - What is the outlook for the Eagles offense in 2025?
26:00 - Jalen Hurts discussion

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
