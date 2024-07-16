Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Takeoff with John Clark

Takeoff Podcast: Charles Barkley's bold GUAR-AN-TEE for the 2024 Eagles plus a catchup with Jason Kelce

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

John Clark checked in with two Philly icons this weekend at The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

First up, Charles Barkley talked all things Philly sports as well as his possible final season on TNT's Inside the NBA. Barkley finished 58th overall at the event but clearly enjoyed his time.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Next, Jason Kelce discussed the Eagles' outlook on offense for the upcoming season. During the tournament, Jason was paired with his little brother Travis, who you may have heard of. They finished 87th and 63rd, respectively.

Check out the full Takeoff episode below.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | SpotifyStitcherArt19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John Clark
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us