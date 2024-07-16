Takeoff Podcast: Charles Barkley's bold GUAR-AN-TEE for the 2024 Eagles plus a catchup with Jason Kelce

John Clark checked in with two Philly icons this weekend at The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

First up, Charles Barkley talked all things Philly sports as well as his possible final season on TNT's Inside the NBA. Barkley finished 58th overall at the event but clearly enjoyed his time.

Next, Jason Kelce discussed the Eagles' outlook on offense for the upcoming season. During the tournament, Jason was paired with his little brother Travis, who you may have heard of. They finished 87th and 63rd, respectively.

Check out the full Takeoff episode below.

