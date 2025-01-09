Takeoff: Greg Cosell's deep dive on Packers-Eagles playoff matchup

NFL Films Senior Producer Greg Cosell joins Takeoff with John Clark to break down everything you need to know about the Eagles' playoff matchup with the Packers on Sunday.
0:00 - Welcoming in NFL Films Senior Producer Greg Cosell
0:50 - How dangerous are the Packers?
8:38 - How do the Eagles match up with Green Bay?
14:05 - How the Eagles defense and rushing attack complement each other
16:40 - Can the Eagles win a shootout with the Packers?
19:12 - How good of a job has Vic Fangio done with Eagles defensive turnaround?
23:37 - A big picture look at the Eagles entering the NFL Playoffs
