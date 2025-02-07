Philadelphia Eagles

Superstition has everything to do with Philly school opening on time Monday after Super Bowl

'In keeping with the winning tradition, we will not have a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 10,' Philadelphia Schools Superintendent Tony Watlington said. 'Schools will operate on normal schedules'

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

It will be business as usual for Philadelphia public school students and staff on the Monday after the Super Bowl and superstition over the Eagles is the reason why.

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington shared his superstition in a YouTube video earlier this week.

Watlington said that in 2018 during Super Bowl LII the school district didn't delay openings and the Eagles won their first Super Bowl over the Patriots. Five years later for Super Bowl LVII, there was a two-hour delay and the Birds lost to the Chiefs.

Watlington isn't about to have a repeat in Super Bowl LIX of the Birds losing to the Chiefs.

"In keeping with the winning tradition, we will not have a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 10," Watlington said. "Schools will operate on normal schedules."

Let's hope everyone is happy to be in the classroom on time Monday morning.

