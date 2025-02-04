Travis Kelce doesn't think Taylor Swift has ever been an Eagles fan … but we have receipts

NEW ORLEANS — I tried to go as long as I could in New Orleans before writing about Taylor Swift … and I lasted a whopping 49 hours.

Better than I thought, honestly.

But when Travis Kelce said he didn’t think his girlfriend, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania, has *ever* been an Eagles fan during the biggest media night of the year, you just have to set the record straight.

“I don't know her to have the (Eagles) fandom,” Kelce said at his riser during Opening Night of Super Bowl week. "I know her father has the Philadelphia fandom as an Eagles fan. Yeah, she'll be all for the Chiefs this time around."

... You sure about that?

Swift has hinted numerous times throughout her career that the fandom certainly exists.

Most notably, when the Eras Tour made its way to Philadelphia in 2022, she made sure to set the record straight about a particular lyric during the first of three nights at Lincoln Financial Field.

“…With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.”

Apparently, people didn’t know whether it was about the band or the football team. Swift made sure to confirm it loud and clear.

"I love the band the Eagles," Swift said. "But guys, come on, I'm from Philly of course it's the team."

And don't even get me started on the narrative of "She's from Reading, that's not Philly!"

She knew what she was doing when she said Philly.

It’s often forgotten — outside of the Philadelphia area, at least — that Swift performed the National Anthem at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 of the 2008 World Series.

Dan Baker, the Phillies' PA announcer, introduced her as one of "Pennsylvania's own" to sing for "her home team."

And has been spotted walking into a recording session repping an Eagles gear.

I’m not saying the allegiance hasn’t wavered since the start of her relationship with Kelce (of course you're supposed to support your significant other) ... but you can't pretend the receipts aren't online, either.

The internet lives forever.

If you made it this far and are still questioning who cares about this ... it's a popular topic surrounding one of the biggest stages in sports and one of the most successful music artists of this generation (who did, in fact, grow up an Eagles fan).

Sometimes it's just fun to have fun.

Now, if Scott Swift shows up Sunday in Chiefs gear, we'll have to have another (non-serious) conversation about that.

