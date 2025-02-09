Philadelphia Eagles

Live Updates

Live updates: Hurts vs. Mahomes highlights Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch

Super Bowl LIX kicks off 6:30 p.m. ET

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • In a Super Bowl LVII rematch, the Eagles take on the Chiefs Sunday in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
  • This is the second time the Eagles have had a rematch in the Super Bowl — the first being in 2018, with a 41-33 victory over the Patriots for Philadelphia's first Lombardi Trophy.
  • He's back — the Eagles on Saturday activated veteran defensive end Brandon Graham off Injured Reserve.
  • It's going to be a battle from start to finish between these two teams. Here are some offensive and defensive matchups to watch.
  • The Eagles' 2023 draft class sensed a "sour taste" when they arrived in Philly after a Super Bowl loss. They're ready to help avenge that loss.
  • Will the Eagles do enough to stop the magic that is Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid? Take a look at our game predictions.

Follow along for live updates from New Orleans as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

