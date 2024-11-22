Stats don't begin to measure Jordan Davis's impact on Eagles' defense

You can look at the stats and come to the conclusion that Jordan Davis isn't playing very well.

One sack. Two tackles for loss. One quarterback hit. Sixteen tackles.

Or you can actually watch him play football and realize what a significant impact he’s having on the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

“It's all about what I can do for the team,” Davis said after practice Wednesday. “You know, I'm always going to be team oriented. The only people whose opinions matter to me are my family and ultimately in this (NovaCare) building.

“And when it just comes down to it, I'm just willing to do my job, whatever it takes for us to win.”

And Davis is doing that.

The splash plays haven’t been there, but for a nose tackle that’s not really what it’s all about. It’s about occupying blockers. It’s about stuffing the run. It’s about clearing the way for the linebackers to make plays, taking on double teams and being disruptive in ways that don’t show up in the box score.

And Davis has done all those things better over the last six weeks than at any point in his first two years plus.

“I never, even coming out of college, I've never been the eye-popping stat guy,” Davis said. “I've always just been a hard worker. If it was something that I needed to fix and correct, I'll correct it. It's just more so about just coming to work, doing the same thing every day, doing the little things and better. It's all about the details.

“But I'm just glad I continue to help contribute. I just make the plays that come to me, and that's the most important thing for me. Everybody's making the players that come to them, and we're all celebrating together. Guys in the locker room don't look at me like, ‘You only made this amount of tackles,’ or, ‘You didn't do this, you didn't do that.’

"We just look at each other like, ‘Look, we play as a defense, we play together, great win, let's get back to the drawing board and do it again next week.’

“If you really understand, that's all that needs to be said.”

And when you see the production from linebackers Zach Baun and Nakobe Dean, know that Davis, Jalen Carter and Milton Williams have a ton to do with that.

Baun and Dean have a combined four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, seven quarterback hits and 178 tackles.

Baun is on his way to the Pro Bowl and Dean isn’t far behind, and Davis is a big reason why.

“It may not show up in the stat book, what he’s doing, but if you want to see how Jordan's doing, look and check how I'm doing,” Baun said.

“He's done a tremendous job since the beginning of the season. I knew of him and obviously the combine stuff when he was coming out, but I never played behind a guy like that. And him and J.C. (Carter), they make it clean for us linebackers.

“And it's so fun. That's why you see me running through gaps like I am. That's why you see Nakobe making those splash plays in those tackles for loss, because those guys are holding up the offensive line. They're doing a great job.”

There are 100 interior linemen who have played at least 200 snaps so far this year, and Davis’s Pro Football Focus grade of 68.3 ranks 27th. His pass rush grade of 67.3 ranks 29th, which is impressive considering he only has one sack and pressuring the quarterback isn’t a top priority for a nose tackle. But that means he’s making an impact on pass-rush downs when he’s in there. And he’s 28th against the run with a 63.2 grade.

What does that all mean? You always take PFF grades with a grain of salt, but Davis ranks fairly high in all three major categories.

He’s not playing a ton. He’s at about 25 snaps per game, or 41 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. But when he’s in there he’s been solid, especially these last six games.

The Eagles, 8-2 with six straight wins, are in first place in the NFC East going into a Sunday night game against the Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

Davis said he’s in the best shape of his life and that’s allowed him to play the best football of his life. And improving his conditioning has allowed him to be out there week in and week out. He and Jalen Hurts are the only Eagles to start every game since opening day last year.



Davis is only 24 and getting better all the time. Who knows where it will all lead, but it’s just encouraging seeing consistent, productive production from the 13th pick in the 2022 draft.

Where has he improved the most? Davis doesn’t hesitate to answer.

“Being a vet, man, being a leader,” he said. “And it's not as much about being a yelling, rah-rah type of leader. It's just more so about doing the little things right, showing up on time, doing the extras.

“A lot of people don't know but I just go out there every Tuesday and Thursday and do a little extra conditioning at home with my little brother - cardio, some strength, resistance bands and stuff like that. I'm a true believer in what's done in the dark will come to light. All we can do is continue on and get better.

“But you know, it's just something to keep my heart rate up, because you know I'm a big guy. I'm like, shoot man, I gotta do whatever it takes. And if that's what it takes to win? I'm gonna do anything.”

