Eagles trade up to draft linebacker Jihaad Campbell

The Eagles just selected the best linebacker in the draft.

On Thursday night, the Eagles traded up one spot to No. 31 to draft Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. They gave up pick No. 164 (fifth round) to swap spots with the Chiefs to land Campbell.

Campbell, 21, was a two-year starter who showed the ability to play as an off-ball linebacker and some as an edge rusher during his career at Alabama. But his best position appears to be linebacker as he heads into the pros. Campbell was an All-SEC player for the Crimson Tide in 2024. He had 117 tackles, 5 sacks, 11 1/2 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles last season.

While he finished up high school at IMG Academy in Florida, Campbell is a South Jersey native and began his high school career at Timber Creek in Gloucester Township.

At Alabama, Campbell (6-3, 235) showed the speed, athleticism, coverage ability, toughness in the run game and blitzing capability to be a true three-down, well-rounded starting linebacker in the NFL.

This pick of Campbell comes just a month and a half after the Eagles re-signed linebacker Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract extension. For years, everyone thought Eagles GM Howie Roseman didn’t value the linebacker position, but that has apparently changed.

And it’s worth noting that, like Baun, Campbell has an ability to play off-ball but also get after quarterbacks.

While Campbell is already a legitimate top-tier prospect, he’s still refining his game as an off-ball linebacker.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote about him:

“Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas. He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits. Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate. He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker.”

Campbell was widely considered to be the best off-ball linebacker in this draft but does have some injury concerns, which is likely why he was available near the end of the first round. He suffered a slight tear in his labrum in December and had surgery to repair it in March.

In Philadelphia, Campbell joins a core that already includes Baun and Nakobe Dean, who is recovering from a season-ending torn patellar tendon suffered in the first playoff game. There’s a good chance that Dean will not be ready for the season opener, which could mean early playing time for Campbell. Linebackers coach Bobby King did an excellent job with his room during the Super Bowl season.

In addition to Baun and Dean, the Eagles also have 2024 fifth-round pick Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on their roster. Trotter was the 12th linebacker selected by Roseman in his 14th drafts. The highest he ever selected one before this pick was Mychal Kendricks with the 46th overall pick back in 2012.

Campell is the first off-ball linebacker selected in the first round since Jerry Robinson out of UCLA in 1979.