Scott Van Pelt expects a BIG night from Jason Kelce before Eagles-Falcons on Monday night

Scott Van Pelt joins John Clark on the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast to discuss Jason Kelce the broadcaster and his return to Philadelphia, age old rivalries in the NFC East and why NFL teams struggle to draft quarterbacks.

00:36 - Scott Van Pelt

1:00 - Monday Night Football in Philadelphia for the Eagles' home opener

2:19 - An epic return to the Linc for Jason Kelce

5:09 - Eagles fans are nuts

8:05 - The NFC East is full of rivalries

12:57 - What you see is what you get with Jason Kelce

20:21 - Saquon Barkley's big debut and Eagles vs. Packers

22:39 - Can Saquon be an All-Pro running back?

25:48 - Jalen Hurts stepping up as a leader

28:12 - Reflecting on the Carson Wentz era

30:02 - Where does SVP rank Hurts among QB's?

33:28 - ...and what to make of Brock Purdy

34:50 - Why are teams so bad at drafting QB's?