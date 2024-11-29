Saquon vs. King Henry: An electrifying game within the game

They’re not just the two best running backs in the NFL this year. They’re two of the best ever.

And they’ll be on the same field on Sunday. And it’s going to be amazing.

In NFL history, only three running backs have had 1,300 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns and a 6.0 rushing average after 12 games.

Two of them will be at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday. The other is Jim Brown.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Through 12 games in 1963 Brown had 1,677 rushing yards – that’s a preposterous 140 per game – with a 6.7 average and 12 touchdowns. Derrick Henry has 1,392 rushing yards, a 6.0 average and 13 touchdowns after 12 games, and Saquon Barkley, who hasn’t even played his 12th game yet but still has 1,392 rushing yards, a 6.2 average and 10 TDs.

It’s been more than half a century since any running back got off to a start like this, and this year two have, both in their first year with a new team, both later in their career, both with teams that have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

And both facing each other Sunday in Baltimore.

Henry and Barkley won’t be on the field at the same time, but the Eagles-Ravens game will be a showcase of two running backs chasing several NFL records, running their way into the MVP conversation and carrying their teams.

Eric Dickerson of the Rams set the NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in a 16-game season in 1984.

Barkley is on pace for 2,150 yards in 17 games and Henry is on pace for 1,877, which would be 13th-most all-time.

A.J. Brown has played with both Barkley and Henry. He and Henry were teammates with the Titans 2019 through 2021, and Henry led the NFL in rushing in both 2019 and 2020, totaling 3,567 yards and 33 touchdowns with a 5.2 average.

Brown was interviewed by long-time Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty of NBC’s Football Night in America prior to the Eagles-Rams game and was asked which teammate is the best running back in football.

“I think (Barkley) is the best in the world, and I love Derrick, I love Derrick, but I think he’s the best in the world,” Brown said.

“I'll tell you this: I literally told Nick (Sirianni) probably a couple weeks ago, and I said, ‘Right now, I still think Derrick is probably the best running back I ever played with. And then he jumps over somebody backwards. And I'm like, ‘Yeah, I had to rethink it.

“I mean, he's incredible, man. He's definitely touched by God. He works hard. And I had to give him that nod. Both are really good. I can't wait. … Next week is going to be a show. I just want to see it."

You could make a case for either of these running backs as NFL Comeback Player of the Year as well as MVP candidates.

Henry and Barkley both averaged a modest 68 yards per game last year, 4.2 yards per carry for Henry and 3.9 for Barkley. Considering both were veterans – Barkley going into his ninth season, Barkley into his seventh – it was easy to assume both were on the decline.

Both signed with new teams and have been rejuvenated. Henry is averaging 42 more yards and 1.8 yards per carry more than last year and Barkley is averaging 58 more yards per game and 2.3 more yards per carry.

“Both great football players,” Nick Sirianni said. “A lot of respect for Derrick Henry. Big, strong, fast, hard to tackle. He is as advertised when you see him in person. And obviously we all see it, you guys all see it, the play speaks for itself.

“We'll have to be good with our fundamentals. You've got to be in the right positions on defense. You've got to tackle well. You've got to get off blocks well. You’ve got to have relentless effort to the football, which is everything we pride ourselves on in defensive football and playing good football.

“He’s able to hit a home run and make you pay if not everybody is not on the same page, if you're not tackling well, if you're not getting off blocks well, if you're not hustling to the football.

“So that part of it reminds you of Saquon because it's similar. With Saquon, if the team doesn't tackle well or get off blocks well or is not hustling to the football or is not all on the same page, he can hit a home run. It's similar for both guys.”

Henry’s 4.8 career rushing average is tied for 5th-highest in history, Barkley’s 4.6 average (up from 4.3 before the season) is tied for 11th-best.

Two of the best ever, coming together in prime-time on national TV in an intriguing meeting of Super Bowl contenders

“That's two great running backs,” Lamar Jackson said. “I knew Saquon from high school. We were in the all-star game together. He jumped over somebody's head, so I pretty much (saw) him before I even got to the league (or) college.

“With Derrick Henry – King Henry – I'm with him every day, and I’m seeing what he’s capable of, so it’s going to be a great matchup.”

There have been 24 runs from scrimmage of at least 50 yards in the NFL this year, and Barkley (five) and Henry (three) have a third of them. Henry has the two-longest runs in the league this year – 87 yards vs. the Bills, 81 vs. the Bucs – and Barkley has four of the next 10.

Neither team has allowed a 100-yard rusher this year. In fact, the Ravens haven’t allowed a back to run for more than 63 yards this year.

“We’re just going to have a tough time and challenge stopping this running back that we’re playing,” said Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who spent the 2008 through 2007 seasons with the Eagles. “And we’re hoping that they have a tough time stopping our running back.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube