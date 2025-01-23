Saquon Barkley reflects on favorite touchdown of his career

Saquon Barkley’s 78-yard touchdown through the snow is one of those plays Eagles fans will never forget.

It was a special play for Barkley too.

The Eagles’ All-Pro running back on Wednesday said his touchdown in the fourth quarter of the divisional round win over the Rams was his favorite touchdown ever.

“Yeah, probably my favorite touchdown so far of my football career since I was a little kid,” Barkley said. “Just the moment, the timing of it, the conversations that I had with myself, the stuff that I’ve been working on. Kind of all just came together in that moment.

“It also taught me a lesson too. I was still focused but it teaches you a lesson even in that moment. There’s still 4 minutes remaining or how much time was left. Before you know it, we’re at the mercy of Matthew Stafford driving down the field. It was one of my favorite moments but it’s playoff football. You’ve got to make the play and move on.”

Eventually, the Eagles held on to beat the Rams 28-22 with a defensive stop late in the game. And that means that Barkley’s touchdown will be remembered for the special play it was and not a preface to an epic collapse.

If you’re an Eagles fan, you’ve probably seen the clip of Barkley dashing through the snow countless times in the days since the playoff win. Barkley has seen it plenty of times too. He’s seen it on tape and on Instagram.

“My favorite one I’ve seen is the NFL films one and it had like the old school music behind it,” Barkley said. “I think that’s cool to me because I remember being however old I was, watching NFL films and hearing music like that and watching the top-10 rushers of all time, the top-10 this, the top-10 that. I think that was probably the coolest one I’ve seen so far.”

Barkley was already showing emotion as he sprinted down the field for that touchdown. He began to emphatically hit himself in his helmet in celebration.

A few days later, Barkley wasn’t quite sure why he did that.

“I don’t know,” Barkley said with a grin. “Now that I go back and look at it, I don’t know why I was doing that. Just crashing out, as the kids would say.”

Barkley in that game had 26 carries for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns. He set Eagles franchise records for longest run and most rushing yards in a playoff game.

In the playoffs, Barkley has already had 51 carries for 324 yards. As he gets ready for the NFC Championship Game, Barkley is just 148 yards away from breaking the NFL’s all-time rushing mark in the regular season + postseason set by Terrell Davis back in 1998 on the way to a Broncos Super Bowl win.

Against the Commanders this season, Barkley ran for 146 yards and 150 yards in their two meetings. The Eagles will need him to have another big game on Sunday with a chance to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIX.

“I feel great,” Barkley said. “It’s what I train my body for, it’s why I train in the offseason, it’s why I train in the season. The amount of touches, however many yards I’ve had. At this point in the season, if feel great. I feel really good and I’m excited for Sunday.”

