Eagle's Saquon Barkley stuns Philly-area kids during surprise Applebee's visit

From star running back to star meal runner?

Eagles' Saquon Barkley served up the surprise of a lifetime for several kids at a Philadelphia-area Applebee's.

Applebee's shared a video on social media of the Eagle's star swooping to say hello and delivering meals to dozens of students who were on a trip to the restaurant—and the best part is that they had no idea it was coming.

"Really trying to get more involved in my community," Barkley said in the video. "I'm thankful for this opportunity and thankful to Applebee's for allowing me to do this."

This video of @saquon surprising some kids at a Philly Applebee’s will be the best thing you see all day. pic.twitter.com/kMwF3INsnX — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) March 24, 2025

Barkley also gave away signed football and even helped sing Happy Birthday to one of the students.

"You know, God blessed me with a tremendous talent and allowed me to have a platform. I hope that I can use that momentum to impact kids and impact the future," said Barkley.