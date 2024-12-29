Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

Eagles' Saquon Barkley makes history, passes 2,000 yards rushing

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saquon Barkley has cemented his place in NFL history.

The Eagles’ star running back surpassed the 2,000-yard barrier in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ game against the Cowboys as fans at the Linc chanted, “MVP!”

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Barkley, 27, is just the ninth player in NFL history to have 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

He came into Sunday needing 162 to surpass the mark and got it early in the fourth. Barkley has also rushed for over 100 yards in 11 of 16 games this season. Barkley is the first player to surpass the 2,000-yard mark since Derrick Henry in 2020.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Eagles might not need to play their starters in Week 18 but Barkley is within striking distance of Eric Dickerson’s single-season NFL record.

Here’s a look at all eight players in NFL history to have 2,000 rushing yards in a season:

1. Eric Dickerson: 2,105 — 1984

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles news 3 hours ago

Eagles' Bryce Huff returns after shoulder injury

Eagles news 5 hours ago

Eagles inactives: Nakobe Dean out vs. Cowboys

2. Adrian Peterson: 2,097 — 2012

3. Jamal Lewis: 2,066 — 2003

4. Barry Sanders: 2,053 — 1997

5. Derrick Henry: 2,027 — 2020

6. Terrell Davis: 2,008 — 1998

7. Chris Johnson: 2,006 — 2009

8. O.J. Simpson: 2,003 — 1973

Early in the fourth quarter, Barkley is at 2,005 yards and counting. Even if Barkley doesn’t win the MVP, he seems like a pretty safe bet to win the Offensive Player of the Year.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us