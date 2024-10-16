Philadelphia Eagles

Sal Paolantonio previews Eagles' must-win Giants matchup & Saquon Barkley's return to NY

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sat down with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio to preview the Eagles' must-win game against the New York Giants and discuss how huge of an embarrassment it will be if Saquon Barkley runs wild against his former team.

00:00 - Sal Paolantonio
00:50 - Barkley's return to NY
09:15 - Must-win
12:46 - Designed run for Hurts
14:28 - Brown going deep
18:08 - Nick Sirianni
26:45 - Who wins the NFC East?

