Saints and Eagles reportedly in mix to make Kevin Patullo OC

Nick Sirianni’s search for an offensive coordinator just got a little more complicated.

Kellen Moore, Sirianni's offensive coordinator for one Super Bowl championship season, left to become head coach of the Saints. And the top internal candidate to replace him – passing game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Patullo – is now also a candidate for the same role with Moore’s Saints, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Look for … Kevin Patullo to receive strong consideration for both the Eagles and Saints offensive coordinator jobs,” Fowler tweeted.

Patullo and Sirianni are very close. Patullo, 43, has been with Sirianni since 2018, when Sirianni was Frank Reich’s offensive coordinator with the Colts and Patullo was wide receivers coach. Sirianni brought Patullo with him to the Eagles when he was hired as head coach in 2021. Patullo was passing game coordinator in 2021 and 2022, with the associate head coach tag added before the 2023 season.

Whoever replaces Moore will be Sirianni’s fourth offensive coordinator in five years. Shane Steichen spent 2021 and 2022 in that role, calling plays for half of 2021 and all of 2022, and Brian Johnson was OC last year. Moore replaced Johnson after he was fired following the late-season collapse.

Patullo began his NFL coaching career under Herm Edwards with the Chiefs in 2007 and 2008 before spending three seasons with the Bills under Chan Gailey. After brief stints with the Titans, where his offensive coordinator was current Eagles tight ends coach Jason Michael; the Jets, where Gailey was his OC; and Texas A&M, he was hired by Reich in Indy in 2018 soon after Reich was hired as head coach after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl.

If Moore hires Patullo away from the Eagles, quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier would become the Eagles’ top internal candidate, although Michael has offensive coordinator experience as well with two years in Tennessee.

Moore could also attempt to lure Nussmeier down to New Orleans, although that would have to come with a promotion.

Nussmeier has plenty of Louisiana connections. He was drafted in 1994 by the Saints and spent four years as a backup quarterback in New Orleans. Additionally, his son Garrett is quarterback at nearby LSU and a top draft prospect for 2026.

He has coached under Moore with the Cowboys, Chargers and Eagles since 2018.

