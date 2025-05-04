Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles make roster swap after rookie minicamp

The Eagles on Sunday made a swap on the 90-man roster

By Dave Zangaro

The day after the Eagles’ two-day rookie camp ended, they made a swap on their 90-man roster.

The Eagles on Sunday signed WR Giles Jackson and waived RB Tyrion Davis-Price to create the space on the roster.

Jackson, 23, was at rookie camp on a tryout this weekend after going undrafted out of Washington. He obviously impressed enough to earn a spot on the Eagles’ roster ahead of OTAs, which begin later this month.

Jackson (5-9, 187) began his college career at Michigan but spent his last four years at Washington. In 2024, Jackson had 85 catches for 893 yards and 7 touchdowns. Jackson also returned kicks and punts in college.

In his three years at Washington, Jackson caught 135 passes for 1,414 yards and 9 touchdowns. Jackson reportedly ran in the low 4.4s at the Washington pro day.

To make room for Jackson, the Eagles waived Davis-Price, 24, who was drafted in the third round by the 49ers in 2022. Davis-Price signed with the Eagles last February and spent the 2024 season on the practice squad. He played in one game last year and had 3 carries for 7 yards.

The Eagles’ offseason program is under way but they won’t report for OTAs until May 27.

