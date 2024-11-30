Eagles make flurry of roster moves ahead of Ravens game

The Eagles made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday afternoon as they prepare to face the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a complete recap:

• LB/FB Ben VanSumeren placed on Injured Reserve

• WR Parris Campbell signed to 53-man roster

• TE C.J. Uzomah, LB Ochaun Mathis elevated from practice squad

VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice on Friday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. VanSumeren suffered the injury during an offensive scout team portion of practice.

While VanSumeren hadn’t played at all on defense this season, he did carve out a role as a fullback on offense and was a key special teams contributor. The Eagles will definitely miss him on special teams, where he has been a major factor.

Earlier on Saturday, the Eagles downgraded WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring) to out for this game. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is questionable heading into Sunday. To have Campbell active on game day, the Eagles had to sign him to the 53-man roster because he is already out of elevations.

We’ll see if Smith can go against the Ravens. If not, the Eagles’ receivers will be A.J. Brown, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith, Britain Covey and Campbell.

This is the third and final elevation for Uzomah. If the Eagles want him on game days going forward, they’ll need to find a roster spot for him. This is the first elevation for Mathis.

