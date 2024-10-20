Roob's Observations: Eagles have a breather with blowout win over Giants

They built a lead. They kept a lead. They won a laughter.

What a concept.

Eagles 28, Giants 3, and it’s been a while since the Eagles did any of this. The last eight times they led by 10 points or more, they either lost the game or squandered the double-digit lead. They hadn’t won by two possessions in their last 16 games. they hadn’t won back-to-back games since last November. They hadn’t beaten anybody by 24 points since the Giants at the Linc in the 2022 playoffs.

Finally, a breather.

1. For this team to be 4-2 with a couple back-to-back wins despite all the injuries, off-field drama and inconsistency in all phases is awfully impressive and reflects well on a coach that has had such a challenging couple weeks. Say what you want about Nick Sirianni, but you can’t ignore that 38-19 career record, and a big part of that is that he finds ways to inspire players to fight for 60 minutes. One thing about Sirianni. He does some weird and wacky stuff sometimes and the whole country saw it last Sunday. He can drive Eagles fans crazy sometimes with his antics. But his guys always play hard for him. Always. Don’t always play well. Don’t always play consistent. Don’t always play smart. But they always play tough and physical and as long as they do that this team is going to have a chance to win games.

2. Another terrific performance by the Eagles’ defense against an overmatched offense. First time since 2017 and only the second time in the last 20 years the Eagles have held consecutive opponents without an offensive touchdown. Only the ninth time since 1960. This is really starting to look like a dominating defense, a dominating young defense. The Giants managed only 117 total yards Sunday, the 2nd-lowest total they’ve allowed in the last 30 years. And just 2.2 yards per play, 6th-lowest ever against the Eagles. It’s crazy that the Eagles have still only forced two turnovers all year, but the last two games there’s just not much they haven’t done well. They’re getting sacks. They’re stopping the run. They’re covering at an elite level. They’re hitting. They’re playing like a team on defense and they’re doing it with a bunch of young guys who are only going to get better. Some shaky moments for this defense early, and you still have to take into account who they’ve played the last couple weeks. But right now they look fantastic.

3A. As electrifying as Saquon Barkley’s 55-yard run was in the second quarter, I was even more impressed by his three-yard touchdown to finish the drive and finally get the Eagles on the scoreboard. Barkley got the ball from Jalen Hurts and immediately crashed into right guard Tyler Steen, who had just come in the game to replace Mekhi Becton, who suffered a concussion. Barkley was immediately smothered by a swarm of Giants defenders – Dexter Lawrence, D.J. Davidson, Bobby Okereke, Azeez Ojulari. Over half a ton of humanity was between Barkley and the end zone, but he just kept his legs moving and it was incredible to see this giant pile of blue jerseys slowly inch toward the end zone. It didn’t hurt that Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens were pushing the pile from behind, but the superhuman individual effort Barkley gave on that play was just incredible. Those two plays – the 55-yarder and the TD – really illustrate the range of his skill set. He can run away from you and he can run through you, and there’s not very many running backs who can do both. What a performance. What a stud.

3B. Also kudos to Barkley for staying focused all week during what could have been a challenging week. He’s a pro and he didn’t make the moment more than what it was in a situation where it’s so easy to go out there against your former team and try to do too much. What a monster game – 17 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown with runs of 38, 41 and 55 yards. Barkley single-handedly outgained the Giants 187-119. Unreal

3C. With Kenny Gainwell adding 56 yards and 22 from Jalen Hurts, the Eagles finished with 266 rushing yards – their most in a road game since they had 306 in Dallas in 2000. Good old-fashioned hard-nosed stuff.

4. Eight sacks vs. the Giants on top of five sacks against the Browns, and all of a sudden this pass rush looks exactly like it was supposed to. Dominating. Thirteen sacks in two games is only one shy of the franchise record of 14 by the 1991 defense in wins over the Cowboys and Steelers. And everybody was a part of it. Five of those sacks came courtesy of the University of Georgia. Josh Sweat picked up a sack for a third straight game after going 11 games without one. Nolan Smith had one after just one in his first 21 games. The first two full sacks of Nakobe Dean’s career and two more from Jalen Carter. Even Bryce Huff recorded his first full sack after getting a half last week. The Browns and Giants are hardly elite offenses, but it’s just an enormous positive to see the Eagles getting pressure and finishing. Six sacks the first four games and now 13 the last two. There’s just too much talent on this d-line to not get pressure and harass quarterbacks. If it can look something like this every week, they’re going to make life difficult for a lot of QBs.

5. It’s been so long since the Eagles had young cornerbacks who could actually have faith in, and watching Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean just get better and better each week, carry themselves like veterans and play with confidence and physicality is so welcome after years of watching older veterans, over-priced free agents, late-round draft picks, practice-squad call-ups and other teams’ castoffs. Mitchell just turned 23 and DeJean is 21, and they are both just really solid while still in the early stages of their careers. Lito Sheppard and Sheldon Brown are the obvious comp, but they didn’t even become full-time starters until their third season. What Mitchell and DeJean are doing is unprecedented. And they’re only going to get better.

6. Nobody will really be talking about Jalen Hurts after a game where the Eagles picked up eight sacks and ran for 270 yards, but he did exactly what he had to do. Managed the offense. Made big throws early. Ran for some key first downs. And for the second straight week didn’t turn the ball over. This is the first time since the playoff games against the Giants and 49ers in 2022 he’s gotten through back-to-back games without committing a turnover. The Eagles are now 19-7 when he doesn’t lose a fumble or throw an interception (and 21-16 when he does). Hurts only threw 14 passes, completing 10 for 114 passes and a 41-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown on a fourth down in the second quarter. Hurts’ numbers are starting to look decent – 68 percent completion percentage, seven TDs, four INTs and a 94.4 passer rating. With the talent around him, he doesn’t have to be a superstar every Sunday. Just go out, do his job, play smart, don’t force things and he’s going to give this team a chance to win.

7. Great work Sunday by both coordinators. Kellen Moore understood the advantage the Eagles had with Barkley and the running game against the Giants’ run defense and when the Eagles were able to really assert themselves on the ground, he just hammered the run, which neutralized that ferocious Giants pass rush. In the second half, the Eagles threw the ball four times and ran the ball 29 times, which is insane. You just never see a ratio like that. That’s a play caller not out-smarting himself, not trying to get too cute by throwing when it doesn’t make sense to throw. And Vic Fangio kept the pressure on Daniel Jones and mixed in just the right number of blitzes so that Giants’ offense didn’t stand a chance. Moore and Fangio both had a little bit of up-and-down starts here, but we saw very good stuff from both of them Sunday.

8. Big plays are really becoming a big part of this offense’s identity, and those plays are so important because not only do they flip the field, they can cut the heart out of a defense. The Eagles came into Sunday’s game with an NFL-high seven offensive plays of 40 yards and added three more against the Giants – two more Barkley runs and the Hurts deep ball to Brown. So that’s 10 plays of at least 40 yards, which is two more than the Eagles had all last year. This offense has been all over the place so far this year without a ton of consistency, but when you have a quarterback that throws a sweep deep ball and you have multiple receivers who can make big plays and you also have a running back that can hit a home run any time he touches the ball, you’re going to keep the pressure on opposing defenses. Like everything else, they have to do it consistently. If they can, it will really add an exciting dimension to this offense.

9. Can we talk about A.J. Brown for a minute? Eagles were 1-2 without him and they’re 3-0 with him, and there are other reasons for that, but he is just so good and so clutch and so explosive. In the three games he’s played, the Eagles are averaging 27.3 points and in the three he missed they’re averaging 17.3 points per game. I’m not sure he’s single-handedly worth 10 points per game but probably close to it. The Eagles have had some incredible wide receivers over the years, from Tommy McDonald to Harold Carmichael to Mike Quick to T.O. And Brown hasn’t played here long enough to say he’s the greatest wide receiver in Eagles history, but he sure is the most talented. And if he keeps up this pace he can take that mantle from Quick in another year or so. On a day the Eagles didn’t throw much, he caught five passes for 89 yards Sunday with his third touchdown of the year. I just feel like every big moment that the ball goes his way, he’s going to catch it. He’s amazing.

10. That 41-yard touchdown from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Smith matched the Eagles’ longest 4th-down touchdown since Brian Mitchell’s 57-yarder to Brian Dawkins on a fake punt against the Texans at the Vet in 2002. The Eagles have had two 4th-down touchdown passes of at least 40 yards in the last 20 years, both were exactly 41 yards, both were thrown by Jalen Hurts against the Giants at MetLife Stadium and both gave the Eagles a 13-0 lead. On Dec. 11, 2022, Hurts threw a 41-yarder to DeVonta Smith in a game the Eagles won 48-22. Those are also the only 4th-down 40-yarders the Giants have allowed in the last 20 years.

