In Roob's Eagles stats: A Super Bowl record for Elliott and tons more

Our final Eagles stats piece of the year is one of the most amazing yet. Because now we’re talking Super Bowl stats, and it doesn’t get any better than that.

We took care of all the remarkable Jalen Hurts stats on Monday, and you can find them here.

Today, we look at everybody else. An insane Jake Elliott stat, crazy sack numbers, some wild DeVonta Smith, Zack Baun and Cooper DeJean stats and tons more!

We’ll be back with more after opening day 2025. So see ya Sept. 6!

1. The Eagles scored 41 points in their Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots in Minneapolis, 35 points in their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs in Glendale and 40 on Sunday in their Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs in New Orleans. That makes them the only team in history to score 35 points in three straight Super Bowls and one of only two teams to score 35 points in any three Super Bowls.

The 49ers scored 38 in Super Bowl XIX vs. the Dolphins in Palo Alto after the 1984 season, 55 in Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans after the 1989 season and 49 in Super Bowl XXIX in Miami vs. the Chargers. But those weren’t consecutive Super Bowls. The 49ers scored 20 in Super Bowl XXIII over the Bengals after the 1988 season in Miami. Only the Packers (1966 and 1996) and Washington (1987 and 1991) also scored 35 Super Bowl points more than once. The Eagles now have the 8th, 9th and 17th-most points in Super Bowl history from their last three Super Bowls.

2. The Eagles’ 24-point lead at halftime was the largest halftime lead in a Super Bowl in 37 years, since Washington led the Broncos by 25 points (35-10) on the way to a 42-10 win in Super Bowl XXII in San Diego, and their 28-point lead after the third quarter is the largest in 35 years, since the 49ers led the Broncos by 31 points (41-10) going into the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXIV, also at the Superdome.

The only teams to score at least 24 first-half points in the last 29 Super Bowls are the Eagles in 2022 and the Eagles in 2024. The last team with more was the Packers, who led the Patriots 27-14 at halftime in Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans after the 1996 season.

3A. After finishing the regular season with the worst field goal percentage in the NFL at 78 percent, Jake Elliott went 4-for-4 in the Super Bowl, including kicks of 48, 48 and 50 yards. He’s the first kicker in Super Bowl history to make three field goals of at least 48 yards in a Super Bowl.

Only two other kickers had made two 48-yarders in the same Super Bowl – Harrison Butker in 2020 and Jake Moody in 2023. With three 48-yarders Sunday, Elliott matched his entire season total of 48-yard kicks before Sunday. He was 3-for-10 from 48 yards and out in the Eagles' first 20 games this year.

3B. With 3-for-3 in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, 2-for-2 in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale and 4-for-4 Sunday, Elliott is now 9-for-9 in his Super Bowl career, making him the most accurate kicker in Super Bowl history. Ray Wersching, who kicked for the 49ers in the 1980s, was 5-for-5.

Despite a 54-yard miss vs. Washington, Elliott is now 26-for-27 in the postseason for 96.3 percent. Among kickers with at least 10 attempts, he’s fourth all-time, behind Robbie Gould (29-for-29), Evan McPherson (19-for-19) and Chris Boswell (17-for-17).

4. Ten of the last 20 Super Bowl champions played on wild-card weekend: The 2005 Steelers, 2006 Colts, 2007 Giants, 2010 Packers, 2011 Giants, 2012 Ravens, 2020 Buccaneers, 2021 Rams, 2023 Chiefs and 2024 Eagles. Four of those 10 teams played the entire postseason on the road – the 2005 Steelers, 2007 Buccaneers, 2010 Packers and 2020 Bucs.

5. With his 45-yard catch from Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl in Super Bowl LVII two years ago and his 46-yarder Sunday from Hurts, DeVonta Smith became only the fourth player in Super Bowl history and the first in 38 years with multiple receptions of at least 45 yards. Steelers teammates Lynn Swann and John Stallworth each had three in two Super Bowls from Terry Bradshaw in the 1970s and the Broncos’ Vance Johnson had two from John Elway in Super Bowl XXI over the Giants after the 1986 season.

Corey Clement’s 55-yard catch and run from Nick Foles to set up the Philly Special in Super Bowl LII remains the Eagles’ longest Super Bowl pass play. Including his 45-yarder to A.J. Brown in Super Bowl LVII, Hurts has three career completions of at least 45 yards in the Super Bowl. That’s the same number Tom Brady threw in 10 Super Bowls. The only QBs with more 45-yard Super Bowl completions are Bradshaw (six in four Super Bowls), Elway (four in five Super Bowls) and Kurt Warner (four in three Super Bowls).

6. With 135 rushing yards in the Super Bowl, the Eagles finished the postseason with an NFL-record 818 rushing yards. The previous record was Washington’s 792 in the 1981 postseason. Their 11 rushing touchdowns are 2nd-most ever behind the Broncos’ 12 in 1997.

The Eagles also finished with 3,866 rushing yards in the regular season and postseason combined, which is also the most in NFL history. The previous record was held by the 1948 49ers, who ran for 3,663 yards in just 14 games. The Ravens also surpassed that, finishing with 3,664 rushing yards this year. The Eagles' 40 total rushing touchdowns this year are 2nd-most in history behind only the 2022 Eagles, who ran for 42.

7. With 55 points against the Commanders and 40 vs. the Chiefs, the Eagles scored the most combined points in a conference championship game and Super Bowl combined. The previous high was set by the 1994 49ers, who scored 87 with 38 in the NFC Championship Game win over the Cowboys and 49 in their Super Bowl XXIX win over the Chargers in Miami.

The Eagles’ 95 points also tied the most in NFL postseason history in any two-game postseason span. The Bills scored 95 in 1991 – they beat the Dolphins 44-34 in the conference semifinals and the Raiders 51-3 in the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Giants 20-19 in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have only scored 95 or more points in back-to-back regular-season games once and it was 74 years ago. In 1950, they beat the Cardinals 45-7 at Comiskey Park in Week 2 and the Rams 56-20 a week later at Shibe Park for 101 points in a two-game span. They averaged 15.9 points per game the rest of the season.

8. Cooper DeJean’s 2nd-quarter 38-yard pick-6 off Patrick Mahomes was not only his first career interception and the Eagles’ first interception ever in a Super Bowl and not only did it come on his 22nd birthday, it was the only the second Super Bowl pick-6 by a rookie and the first in 39 years. In 1985, Bears corner Reggie Phillips had a 28-yarder off Steve Grogan in the Bears’ 46-10 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XX, also at the Superdome.

It was the Eagles’ first pick-6 in the postseason by a rookie, and DeJean became the first player to record his first career interception in the Super Bowl since Tarvarius Moore of the 49ers picked off Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV in Miami five years ago.

With DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell both recording interceptions in the playoffs, the Eagles became the first team to have two rookies record their first career INTs in the postseason since the 1995 Bills with Ken Irvin and Filmel Johnson (who played four career games).

9A. The Eagles got 8½ sacks during the postseason from players 23 and younger, and that’s the most ever … by far. The 1987 Washington, 2023 Lions and 2024 Chiefs each got 5.0 postseason sacks from players 23 and under.

Nolan Smith had 4.0 sacks, Jalen Carter 2.0, Jalyx Hunt 1½ and Moro Ojomo 1 and they’re all 23. Jordan Davis and Milton Williams each had two, and Davis is 24 and Williams is 25.

Four players in Eagles history have recorded multiple postseason sacks before their 26th birthday, and they’re all currently on the team: Smith (4.5), Williams (3.0), Carter (2.0) and Davis (2.0).

9B. The Eagles’ defense became the first to record six sacks, force three turnovers and hold an opponent below 300 yards in a Super Bowl in 25 years, since the 49ers recorded six sacks and four takeaways and held the Broncos to 167 total yards in their 55-10 win at the Superdome after the 1994 season.

It was the first time the Eagles had six sacks and three takeaways and limited a team to fewer than 300 yards in any playoff game and the first time any team did that in any playoff game since 2018, when the Chargers held the Ravens to 229 yards, had seven sacks and three takeaways in a 23-17 wild-card win in Baltimore.

Last time the Eagles had a defensive performance with six sacks and three takeaways while holding a team below 300 yards was in the 31-6 win over Luke Falk and the Jets in 2019 (10 sacks, three takeaways, 128 yards).

9C. The Eagles’ 16 sacks this postseason matched the most by any team in a postseason in 37 years and are tied for 3rd-most in history behind the 1984 49ers (19) and 1987 Commanders (16). The most sacks the Eagles previously had in a postseason was nine in 2004.

10. With interceptions off Matt Stafford in the win over the Rams and Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, Zack Baun became the first Eagles linebacker ever with multiple interceptions in the same postseason. He’s the first linebacker with a Super Bowl interception since his former teammate (briefly) Devin White picked off Mahomes in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

