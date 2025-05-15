Roob's annual annotated week-by-week look at the Eagles' 2025 schedule

Buddy Ryan hated prime-time games and he hated late afternoon games and he hated Thursday, Friday and Saturday games.



“If it was up to me, I’d play ‘em all noon Sunday,” Buddy used to grumble.



Noon – not 1 p.m. - because he spent the 10 years before he came here in the Central time zone.



Buddy would have hated this year’s Eagles schedule.



The Eagles are all over the place, with two Thursday games, Friday night and Saturday afternoon kickoffs, one Sunday nighter and two Monday nights. Including the bye week, that’s seven Sundays off, which means seven stress-free Sundays where you can settle in and watch football all day and night without worrying about the Eagles.



The Eagles don’t play at home in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2008, and there are two potential minefields in the schedule: A four-game stretch from Week 2 to Week 5 with four straight 2024 playoff teams who had a combined 45-23 record last year (the Chiefs, Rams, Bucs and Broncos) and then a five-game stretch to finish the season against five teams that had a 52-33 record last year, four of whom made the playoffs last year (Chargers, Raiders, Commanders, Bills, Commanders).



They have one four-game stretch and two three-game stretches against teams with a winning record last year and only one instance of back-to-back games against 2024 losing teams (Cowboys and Bears).



Only 113 days until opening day! Let’s take a detailed look at the Eagles’ 2025 schedule!

Week 1

Cowboys at Eagles

8:20 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4

The Linc



For first time in 55 years, the Eagles will open a season at home against the Cowboys. In 1970, the Eagles lost 17-7 to the Roger Staubach, Tom Landry and Cowboys at Franklin Field. These two rivals haven’t opened a season in Philadelphia since. But that ends this year in the traditional Thursday night Super Bowl season opener. The Eagles and Cowboys opened in Dallas in 1972 and 1976 – the Cowboys winning by 22 and 20 points – and the Eagles’ only opening-day win ever over the Cowboys was the Pickle Juice game in 2000, the 41-14 at Texas Stadium, the hottest game in NFL history at 109 degrees and a real changing of the guard as the Eagles finally served notice to the NFL that they were a force to be reckoned with. Before that day, the Cowboys were the class of the division. The Eagles are 5-1 in their last six home games against the Cowboys, and a win in the opener would give them their first three-game winning streak over Dallas since 2003 and 2004. Overall, the Eagles are 57-71 vs. the Cowboys in a series that goes back to 1960. This will be Eagles’ eighth prime-time opener and fifth since 2013. This is the 18th time in the last 19 years the Eagles and Cowboys will meet at least once in prime time.

Week 2

Eagles at Chiefs

4:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 14

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Just like in 2023, the Eagles follow a Super Bowl appearance one year with a regular-season rematch at Arrowhead the next year. In 2023, the Eagles traveled to Kansas City for a Week 11 game and beat the Chiefs 21-17. That was their first win over the Chiefs since 2009 and first win at Arrowhead since 2005. Overall, the Eagles are 6-6 vs. the Chiefs but 4-2 in K.C. (and 1-3 in Philly). They’re 2-4 vs. Andy Reid, including the two Super Bowls. The last four Eagles-Chiefs games have been played in four different stadiums – the Linc in 2021, State Farm Stadium in Glendale in 2022, Arrowhead in 2023 and the Superdome in 2024. The Eagles and Chiefs first met in 1972, the Chiefs winning 21-20, and then they didn’t meet again until 1992. The Eagles are 2-0 in prime-time games at Arrowhead, winning in 2001 and 2023.



Week 3

Rams at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 21

The Linc

Eagles hope to continue their recent dominance of the Rams, which has seen them win three straight and nine of the last 10 overall and nine of the last 12 in Philadelphia. Eagles lead the all-time series – which dates back to 1937, when the Rams were based in Cleveland – 25-20-1, including a 16-9 mark at home and 3-1 at the Linc. The Eagles beat the Rams last year both in the regular season (37-20) and playoffs (28-22). Their only loss to the Rams in the last two decades was 37-19 early in the 2020 COVID season with Jared Goff outplaying Carson Wentz in a battle of the first two draft picks in 2016. The two teams have met in the postseason four times, the Eagles winning the 1949 NFL Championship in Los Angeles, the Rams winning a 1989 wild-card game at the Vet and the 2001 NFC Championship Game at the TWA Dome and the Eagles winning the conference semifinal 28-22 in January.



Week 4

Eagles at Buccaneers

1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 28

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

The Eagles return to Raymond James Stadium for the fifth time under Nick Sirianni, having lost wild-card games to the Bucs in Tampa in 2021 and 2023, won a regular-season game there in 2023 and lost early last year. The Bucs have won six of the last seven meetings vs. the Eagles going back to 2015 and they’re 4-1 in the last five games in Tampa. The Eagles are 11-13 overall vs. the Bucs and 5-7 in Tampa. Six of the 14 meetings have been in the playoffs, with the Eagles winning wild-card games in 2000 and 2001 and the Bucs winning wild card games in 2022 and 2024, a conferenc semifinal in 1979 and the NFC Championship Game in 2022. This is the second straight year the Eagles will play in Tampa in Week 4. They lost 33-16 in Week 4 last year before winning their next 10 games after the bye week.



Week 5

Broncos at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5

The Linc

The Broncos come to Philadelphia for only the third time in the last 30 years. The Eagles won in 2009 and 2017, and they’re 6-1 all-time at home vs. Denver, including 2-0 at the Linc. The Broncos’ only win in Philadelphia was 33-7 early in 1986 behind John Elway in Buddy Ryan’s third game (and third loss) as Eagles head coach. The Eagles are 9-5 all-time vs. the Broncos, whose last win over the Eagles was 52-10 early in 2013, Chip Kelly’s first season. Peyton Manning threw four touchdowns in that one. The Eagles won the last two matchups by 28 and 17 points, at the Linc in 2017 behind four Carson Wentz TD passes and at Mile High in 2021 behind two Jalen Hurts TD passes.



Week 6

Eagles at Giants

8:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 9

MetLife Stadium

The Eagles look to continue their dominance over their neighbors up the Turnpike in North Jersey, where they’ve won 13 of the last 18 meetings with the Giants. The Eagles are 42-51-1 all-time vs. the Giants on the road, including 10-5 at MetLife Stadium and 30-21 in East Rutherford. Last time the Eagles lost consecutive games against the Giants on the road under the same head coach was Andy Reid in 2000 and 2001. The Giants haven’t swept the Eagles since 2007 – 18 years ago – and the last Giants QB with a winning record vs. the Eagles (minimum two starts) was Kent Graham, who was 4-1 vs. the Eagles from 1996 through 1999.The Eagles’ last four wins over the Giants in East Rutherford have been by 25, 26, 17 and 21 points. The Eagles were 17 games under .500 all-time vs. the Giants as of 2008 (59-76-2) but 20 games over .500 since (7-27). Since Doug Pederson’s first season as head coach, they’re 15-3 vs. the Giants. The last Eagles coach to have a career losing record vs. the Giants was Marion Campbell, who was 2-4 from 1983 through 1985. The Eagles have won 10 straight prime-time games vs. the Giants, most recently at the Linc in 2020.



Week 7

Eagles at Vikings

1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 19

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

The Eagles are just 4-8 against the Vikings in Minneapolis, including 1-4 at Metropolitan Stadium, 3-3 at the Metrodome and 0-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium. They did win Super Bowl LII over the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium after the 2017 season. Overall, the Eagles are 16-15 vs. Minnesota after losing the first seven meetings. So they’re 16-8 since 1980 and 11-6 since 1989. The Eagles have lost two in a row vs. the Vikings in Minnesota, with their last win coming in a wild-card game after the 2008 season thanks to Brian Westbrook’s 71-yard catch and run of a Donovan McNabb screen pass late in the fourth quarter. The Eagles’ last regular-season win in Minneapolis came in 2007 with Reggie Brown catching eight passes for 105 yards. Isaiah Rodgers, who spent the 2024 season with the Eagles, is now with the Vikings.





Week 8

Giants at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 26

The Linc

The Eagles have won 12 straight over the Giants at the Linc dating back to a 15-7 loss in 2013 when the Giants won without scoring a touchdown in a game Matt Barkley was forced to play after Michael Vick got hurt. The Eagles have dominated the Giants in recent years – 28-7 in the last 35 meetings – and they’re 54-38-1 all-time vs. the Giants in Philadelphia and 18-6 at the Linc. The Eagles beat the Giants 20-13 on the final day of the regular season last year with Tanner McKee throwing touchdowns to Ainias Smith and E.J. Jenkins in his first career start. The Eagles were 17 games under .500 all-time vs. the Giants as of 2008 (59-76-2) but 20 games over .500 since (7-27). Since Doug Pederson’s first season as head coach, they’re 15-3 vs. the Giants. The last Eagles coach to have a career losing record vs. the Giants was Marion Campbell, who was 2-4 from 1983 through 1985.

Week 9

Bye Week



Week 10

Eagles at Packers

8:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10

Lambeau Stadium, Green Bay, Wisc.

This will be the Eagles’ fifth game against the Packers in the last six years, including last year’s playoff win at the Linc. The Packers are 29-20 overall vs. the Eagles after starting out 17-2 in the first 41 years of the rivalry. So the Eagles are 18-12 vs. the Packers since 1974, including three straight wins. This will be the first meeting in Green Bay since a 30-16 Packers win in 2020. The Eagles are 6-18 on the road vs. the Packers and 6-10 at Lambeau Field. This will be the eighth Eagles-Packers game in prime-time and the fifth since 2016, with the Eagles winning on a Thursday night in 2019 at Lambeau, a Sunday night at the Linc in 2022 and a Friday night in São Paulo last year. These two teams have met four times in the postseason, the Eagles winning the 1960 NFL Championship Game at Franklin Field, a 2003 conference semifinal game at the Linc – the 4th-and-26 game and last year’s wild-card round game at the Linc. The Packers won a wild-card game at the Linc in 2010. The Eagles are the only team to face the Packers more than twice in the postseason that has a winning record in those games. Eagles are 5-2 all-time vs. the Packers in prime-time.

Week 11

Lions at Eagles

8:20 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16

The Linc

Huge matchup between two of the NFC’s top teams. The Eagles won the last two meetings – both in Detroit – but lost the only game at the Linc over the last decade, 27-24 early in the 2019 season. The Eagles are 19-16-2 all-time vs. the Lions in a series that goes back to 1933, when the Lions were the Portsmouth (Ohio) Spartans, and they’re 10-10 in Philly, including 2-2 at the Linc. Seven of the Lions’ 16 wins over the Eagles were before 1945. Since 1960, the Eagles are 15-7-1. The Eagles’ last win over the Lions in Philly came in the snow late in 2013 as they rallied into the playoffs after opening the season 3-5. LeSean McCoy set a franchise record that day (since broken by Saquon Barkley) with 217 rushing yards. First Eagles game on Roob’s birthday since a 53-20 loss to the Packers at Lambeau in 2014.

Week 12

Eagles at Cowboys

4:25 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 23

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

The Eagles return to AT&T Stadium, where they won last year for the first time since 2017. Every time they’ve won in Dallas since 2016 they’ve gone on to win the Super Bowl. They had lost six straight on the road vs. the Cowboys before their 34-6 win in November. Overall, the Eagles are 7-10 in Arlington since AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and 24-43 overall on the road vs. the Cowboys. That includes a 13-game losing streak from 1966 through 1978. Last time the Eagles won consecutive games in Dallas was 2013 and 2014 under Chip Kelly. The Cowboys will play this one on a short week after a Monday night game vs. the Raiders in Vegas.

Week 13

Bears at Eagles

3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 28

The Linc

The Eagles look for their seventh consecutive win over the Bears, who haven’t beaten the Eagles since 2011. The Bears lead the all-time series dating back to 1933 by a 30-17-1 margin, but the Eagles won just four of 30 meetings through 1993 and the Eagles are 13-5 since 1994. The Eagles are 9-13-1 at home vs. the Bears, including three straight wins in 2013, 2017 and 2019. Nick Sirianni has only faced the Bears once, with the Eagles winning 25-20 at Soldier Field in 2022. The last game in Philly was a 22-14 Eagles win in 2019. The last Bears win over the Eagles came at the Linc in 2011, with Jay Cutler outplaying Michael Vick.





Week 14

Eagles at Chargers

8:15 p.m., Monday, Dec. 8

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

This will be the Eagles’ first road game against the Chargers since early in the 2017 Super Bowl season when the two teams met at the StubHub Center on the campus of Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson, Calif. With a crowd of about 98 percent Eagles fans, the Eagles won 26-24 behind 136 rushing yards from LeGarrette Blount. The Chargers beat the Eagles at the Linc in 2021 behind Justin Herbert in their most recent meeting. Overall, the Eagles are 5-8 vs. the Chargers and 2-5 on the road, the first six of those meetings at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego. The Eagles will get a look at their starting Super Bowl right guard as Mekhi Becton signed with the Chargers during the offseason. This will be the Eagles’ 10th prime-time game on the West Coast. They’re 6-3 in the first nine, including a win over the Rams at SoFi last year.



Week 15

Raiders at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14

The Linc

A rare trip to the Delaware Valley for the Raiders, who’ve visited Philly once in the last 20 years – on Christmas Day 2017, when the Eagles won 19-10. This will be only the 15th all-time Eagles-Raiders game and only the eighth in Philadelphia. The Eagles are 7-7 all-time vs. the Raiders, most recently losing 33-22 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada to drop to 3-6 in 2021(before winning six of their next seven). The Eagles won the last two meetings in Philly – in 2005 and 2017 – and their last loss at home to the Raiders was in 2001 when they managed only 195 yards in a 20-10 loss. Notable Eagles-Raiders game came at Oakland-Alameda Stadium in 1995, when the Eagles led 17-0 before losing 48-18 in Randall Cunningham’s final start in an Eagles uniform. This game will be Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s first time back at the Linc since he was fired as head coach of the Eagles following a 38-24 loss to Washington with a week to go in the 2015 season.





Week 16

Eagles at Commanders

TBD., Saturday, Dec. 20

Northwest Stadium, Landover, Md.



The Eagles only lost one game the last 18 weeks of last season, and it was at Washington just before Christmas, 36-33, after leading by 13 going into the fourth quarter. But the Eagles avenged that loss with a record-setting 55-23 win in the NFC Championship Game a month later. Washington leads 90-87-6 in a series that dates back to 1934, when the opposing franchise was based in Boston. The Eagles are 6-2 in eight meetings in Landover since 2017 and 17-8 on the road vs. the Commanders franchise since 2000. The Eagles are 13-3 in their last 16 games against Washington and 31-17 in 48 meetings since 2001. They’re 42-46-3 all-time in Washington but 17-11 at Northwest Stadium / FedEx Field. Nick Sirianni is 7-2 vs. Washington. Washington leads 90-87-6 in a series that dates back to 1934, when the opposing franchise was based in Boston.





Week 17

Eagles at Bills

4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 28

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Eagles play in upstate New York for only the ninth time, the sixth time in the last 40 years and the first time since 2019. The Eagles are 9-6 overall vs. the Bills and 4-4 in Orchard Park. The Eagles have won three straight over the Bills, and they’re 2-0 vs. former Eagles defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, winning 31-13 in Buffalo in 2019 and 37-34 in overtime in 2023 – their last win before the late-season collapse. In the last meeting in Buffalo, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jordan Howard all had rushing touchdowns, and Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert. The Eagles have only lost once to the Bills in the last 25 years, going 5-1 during that span. The one loss came in 2011 in Buffalo when Michael Vick threw four interceptions.





Week 18

Commanders at Eagles

Time and Date TBA

The Linc

NFC Championship Game opponents meet again at the Linc nearly a year after the Eagles’ 55-23 win in January. This will be the fourth time in the last eight years the Eagles finish a season vs. Washington. The Eagles have won seven of their last nine (and 31 of the last 48) against Washington, and Nick Sirianni is 7-2 vs. Washington. As recently as 2002, Washington led the all-time series by 17 games (73-56-6) but now they lead by just three games (90-87-6) in a series that dates back to 1934, when the franchise was based in Boston. The Eagles are 43-44-3 all-time vs. Washington in Philly despite going winless in the first 10 games here (0-8-2). They’re 23-12 in the last 35 meetings at home dating back to 1991. Since 2002, the Eagles have swept Washington 12 times in 23 seasons, including 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Washington last swept the Eagles in 2020, Doug Pederson’s last year as head coach. This is the first time ever the Eagles have faced Washington twice in the last three weeks of the regular season.