Another former Eagles Super Bowl starter reportedly retires

Former Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby has informed the Houston Texans that he intends to retire, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Darby, 31, played 10 seasons in the NFL, including three with the Eagles from 2017-19. He was traded to the Eagles just before the 2017 season and was a starting corner in Super Bowl LII, the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl victory.

Darby played his first two NFL seasons in Buffalo as a second-round pick out of Florida State before Howie Roseman traded for him in August of 2017.

The Eagles needed cornerback help that summer so Roseman shipped receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick to Buffalo for Darby. Not only did Darby give the Eagles a starting corner but that trade allowed Patrick Robinson to play the nickel and gave Nelson Agholor the chance to slide into the slot receiver position in place of Matthews.

While Darby missed eight games with an ankle injury he suffered in the 2017 season opener, he returned in November and started all three games in the playoffs, including Super Bowl LII.

In his three years with the Eagles, Darby dealt with injuries and managed to play in just 28 games but had 6 of his 8 career interceptions with the Birds. Since leaving the Eagles in 2020, Darby played for the Commanders, Broncos, Ravens and Jaguars, totaling 61 games without a pick.

This offseason, Darby signed a one-year deal with the Texans and was reportedly at OTAs last week but has decided to step away.

With this news, Darby becomes the third Eagles defensive starter from Super Bowl LII to retire this offseason, following Brandon Graham and Rodney McLeod. The only Eagles’ Super Bowl LII starters still on a roster are Lane Johnson (Eagles) and Zach Ertz (Commanders).