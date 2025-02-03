Road to Victory Bus Tour returns as the Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl!

Get ready Birds fans! As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Super Bowl showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, you’ll get the chance to cheer them on and get some free gear in the process with the return of the Road to Victory Bus Tour!

The tour will make stops in Wilmington, Delaware, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 5, while another TODAY Show pep rally will take place at XFinity Live! on Friday.

The event – sponsored by Ticketmaster – will also feature prizes and special guests.

Take a look at the full schedule below:

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Rodney Square, 1000 North Market Street, Wilmington, Delaware

1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Downtown Conshohocken, 100 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Chestnut Hill, 25 W. Highland Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Mayfair, Frankford and Cottman avenues, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.: TODAY Show pep rally at XFinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania