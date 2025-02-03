Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Road to Victory Bus Tour returns as the Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl!

The Road to Victory bus tour returns on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, as the Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LIX

By David Chang

Get ready Birds fans! As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Super Bowl showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, you’ll get the chance to cheer them on and get some free gear in the process with the return of the Road to Victory Bus Tour!

The tour will make stops in Wilmington, Delaware, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 5, while another TODAY Show pep rally will take place at XFinity Live! on Friday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The event – sponsored by Ticketmaster – will also feature prizes and special guests.

Take a look at the full schedule below:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Rodney Square, 1000 North Market Street, Wilmington, Delaware

1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Downtown Conshohocken, 100 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Jan 30

Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX: Full schedule of pregame specials, coverage

Philly live 2 hours ago

You can get a whiff of the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Chestnut Hill, 25 W. Highland Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Mayfair, Frankford and Cottman avenues, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.: TODAY Show pep rally at XFinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

This article tagged under:

Eagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us