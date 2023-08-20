Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

Report: Veteran linebacker Myles Jack to retire after brief stint with Eagles

Jack played seven seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers

By Reuben Frank

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After linebacker Myles Jack joined the Eagles on Aug. 6, he said he had been contemplating retirement when the Eagles called and considering going to trade school to become an electrician or plumber.

Two weeks later, he has that opportunity again.

Jack, 27, has left the team and told Eagles officials he plans to retire, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jack got reps with the first defense when he first got here but by Tuesday’s game against the Browns he had dropped down to the third team. He was still on the field in the closing minutes of the game and had a tackle on Browns tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

When you’ve started 98 NFL games and you’re still on the field with 14 seconds left in a preseason game, the writing is on the wall.

Jack played 52 snaps on defense and four on special teams in the two preseason games and had five tackles.

Zach Cunningham, another veteran linebacker who signed with the Eagles the same day as Jack, has been working with the first defense lately and appears to be the likely opening-day starter opposite Nakobe Dean.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Training Camp 2 hours ago

Carter pinpoints the area he's improved most in training camp

Eagles news 18 hours ago

All-time Eagles great Maxie Baughan dies at 85

Jack, a second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016 out of UCLA, had 636 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries in 106 career games.

He spent his first six years with the Jaguars before spending last year with the Steelers and starting 13 of 17 games.

According to Spotrac, Jack has earned just over $49.1 million in his NFL career, about $37 million of it from the four-year, $57 million contract he signed with the Jaguars in the summer of 2019.

With Shaun Bradley out for the year with an Achilles injury and Jack now retired, the Eagles have seven off-ball linebackers on the roster: Dean, Cunningham, Christian Ellis, Nicholas Morrow and Ben VanSumeren along with Timber Creek graduate Tyreek Maddox-Williams, who signed with the team on Saturday. Kyron Johnson remains on the roster but recently underwent an appendectomy and is out indefinitely.

Once the Eagles formally place Jack on the Reserve-Retired list, they’ll have an opening on the 90-man roster.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesReuben Frank
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us