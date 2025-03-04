Eagles finally release one-time all-pro James Bradberry

A day after the Eagles released six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, the Eagles have released 2022 all-pro cornerback James Bradberry.

To the surprise of no one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Eagles will release the 31-year-old Bradberry with a June 1 designation, which means they can split his dead money between 2024 and 2025 but they will have to carry his full cap figure of $5.195 million through June 1.

Bradberry, who didn’t play in 2024, will count a total of $10.813 million in dead money according to Spotrac - $3.095 million in 2025 and $7.718 million in 2026. The move will clear $2.1 million in cap space in 2025.

“I’m glad I got to experience the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase,” Bradberry said on locker cleanout day, a few days after the Super Bowl. “Greatest fanbase in the world.

“I’m glad I got to experience the highs and the lows of being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles. And I’m gonna always cherish these moments that I have. I’m just thankful that it ended with a Super Bowl ring.”

Bradberry was among the best cornerbacks in the NFL during the 2022 season and among the worst in 2023. His 51.6 defensive passer rating in 2022 was 2nd-best among 56 corners who started at least 10 games. His 114.3 rating in 2023 was 55th-best among 61 corners who started at least 10 games.

With rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the mix, the Eagles moved Bradberry to safety, but he got hurt late in training camp and spent the season on Injured Reserve.

Bradberry, 31, finished his Eagles career with four interceptions, two tackles for loss, 30 pass breakups and 98 tackles in 33 games.

“I’m gonna get a ring,” Bradberry said. “And I can always say I’m a Super Bowl champion. I’m a part of it.”

By all accounts, Bradberry was a terrific teammate behind the scenes this year and a mentor to Mitchell and DeJean.

“I was telling them all throughout the season and of course I’m telling them now,” Bradberry said. “I’m probably going to tell them tomorrow: Lock my number in and don’t get bougie and act like a superstar, and text me back.”

Bradberry was always a class act during his three years with the Eagles. He was accountable after his disputed holding penalty on JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:54 left in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, which essentially clinched the win for the Chiefs, and never blamed the refs for a call that could have gone either way.

Bradberry spent four years with the Panthers and two with the Giants before signing a three-year, $38 million contract with the Eagles in May of 2022. Bradberry turns 32 in August but said last month he hopes to play in 2025.

With Slay and Bradberry both gone and Isaiah Rodgers and Avonte Maddox not under contract for 2025, the Eagles have DeJean and Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Parry Nickerson, A.J. Woods and Tariq Castro-Fields under contract at cornerback for 2025.

NFL rules limit teams to two June 1 cuts per offseason. Since Slay and Bradberry were both released with a June 1 designation, the Eagles can't use that mechanism again this year.

