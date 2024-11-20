Philadelphia Eagles

Philly Live Presents: Fashion Touchdown 2024

Watch NBC10 and Philly Live's "Fashion Touchdown" special on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the video embedded below

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m., NBC10 is streaming our annual Fashion Touchdown special, presented by Philly Live!

The 30-minute show will highlight the Fashion Touchdown event which took place in Philadelphia's Center City on Monday, Nov. 18. Athletes and supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence came together to celebrate the power of one-on-one mentorship and raise critical funds for the organization. So far, $270,000 has been raised!

Philly Live hosts Sheila Watko and Astrid Martinez spoke with some of the supporters and will bring you stories about the impactful work being done in the community to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence. They’re also shining the spotlight on the “bigs” and “littles” who walked the runway during the event.

Watch “Fashion Touchdown 2024,” presented by Philly Live, on NBC10, NBC10’s streaming channel, the NBC10 app and the video embedded on top of this article on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

EaglesPhilly live
