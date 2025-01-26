Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl! Watch Philly celebrate!

Watch fans celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl berth in the video embedded below

By David Chang

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the Washington Commanders 55 to 23 in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday!

After the game, massive crowds gathered along Broad Street in Center City to celebrate.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Watch all the reactions and celebrations from players and fans throughout the Philadelphia region in the video embedded above as well as social media posts embedded below!

@nbcphiladelphia

The Eagles are Super Bowl-bound after beating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship! We caught up with excited fans after the game. #eagles #flyeaglesfly #SuperBowl #nbc10philly

♬ original sound - nbcphiladelphia
