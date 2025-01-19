A look at Eagles postseason records that could fall vs. Rams

With each round of the playoffs, the milestones, records and achievements add up, and several notable Eagles playoff records could go on Sunday.

The main goal - the only goal - is winning the game and advancing to the NFC Championship Game. But this stuff is fun to follow as well.

1. With his 21 passes without an interception against the Packers, Jalen Hurts increased his streak of consecutive passes in the postseason without an INT to 158, the 7th-longest streak in NFL history and only six passes from the 4th-longest streak (see list below). Hurts’ streak of five consecutive games without an interception (minimum 20 attempts) is tied for 2nd-longest in NFL history, behind Patrick Mahomes’ six-game streak that ended last year in the Super Bowl. And Hurts’ streak of three consecutive games with a passer rating of at least 100 (minimum 20 attempts) is 7th-longest all-time in the postseason behind Joe Montana (7 games), Matt Ryan (5), Joe Flacco (5), Tom Brady (4), Nick Foles (4) and Troy Aikman (4).

215 … Drew Brees [Saints], 2006-2011

195 … Joe Flacco [Ravens], 2011-2014

178 … Patrick Mahones [Chiefs], 2021-2023

163 … Jared Goff [Rams, Lions], 2019-date

163 … Tom Brady [Patriots], 2001-2003

163 … Peyton Manning [Broncos], 2013-2015

158 … Jalen Hurts [Eagles], 2021-date

157 … Patrick Mahomes [Chiefs], 2018-2019

156 … Neil O’Donnell [Steelers], 1992-1995

155 … Josh Allen [Bills], 2019-2020

2. DeVonta Smith has 460 receiving yards in six career playoff games and needs six to break Harold Carmichael’s franchise postseason record of 465 yards. He also needs 35 yards to become the 13th player with 500 receiving yards in the postseason in his first four seasons.

3A. The Eagles have gone 23 straight home playoff games without allowing more than one rushing touchdown, the longest streak in NFL history. The 1974 through 2005 Steeleers went 20 straight home postseason games allowing one or fewer rushing TDs. The Eagles have only allowed multiple rushing TDs once in 25 all-time home postseason games. That was in 1979, when Walter Payton ran for two TDs in the Eagles’ 27-17 wild-card win over the Bears at the Vet. Since then, the Eagles have allowed just 13 rushing touchdowns in 23 home playoff games.

3B. The Eagles have held their last six home playoff opponents to 17 or fewer points, the 5th-longest streak in NFL history. The Patriots held nine straight home playoff opponents to 17 or fewer points from 1997 through 2007, the Packers had an eight-game streak from 1937 through 1994 and Washington and the Steelers had seven-game streaks - Washington from 1942 through 1984 and the Steelers from 1974 through 1980. The 58 points the Eagles have allowed in their last six home postseason games are the fewest by any team in a six-game span since the Bears allowed 54 from 1941 through 1986.



3C. The Eagles haven’t allowed a passing touchdown in their last three home playoff games, the 4th-longest streak in postseason history. The Bucs went five straight home postseason games without allowing a passing TD from 1980 through 2006 and the Ravens and Giants had four-game streaks, the Ravens from 2007 through 2019 and the Giants from 1962 through 1987. The Eagles have gone seven straight home playoff games without allowing more than one passing TD and that’s the 6th-longest streak ever.

4. On Sunday, Dallas Goedert caught four passes to give him 39 in the playoffs and a franchise record, one more than Chad Lewis had. Now Goedert has the opportunity to move up on the all-time postseason tight end list. He’s currently 12th, one spot ahead of former teammate Zach Ertz, who has 38 postseason catches going into Washington’s game against the Lions. Within reach Sunday are Greg Olsen (41 catches) and Jason Witten (45). So Goedert needs six catches to move into the all-time top-10.

5. When the Eagles out-rush their opponents, they’re 19-3 in postseason history, with the losses coming against Tampa in the 1991 wild-card game against the Commanders in 1990, the 2002 NFC Championship Game vs. the Bucs and 2019 wild-card game vs. the Seahawks. The Eagles out-rushed the Rams by 222 yards in their first meeting this year. The Eagles are averaging 179 rushing yards per game this year, and the Rams are averaging 104.

6. The Eagles already have the 4th-most interceptions in franchise history in a single postseason with three against the Packers. The only years they’ve had more in the entire postseason were 1980 (six in three games), 1995 (seven in two games) and 2001 (seven in three games). The Eagles haven’t had consecutive postseason games with an interception since 2008, when they had one against the Vikings and two against the Giants.

7. The Eagles have won eight straight home games since losing to the Falcons in Week 2. That’s tied for their 5th-longest home winning streak in franchise history behind a 14-game streak from 1947 through 1949, an 11-game streak from 1991 through 1993 and nine-game streaks from 1944 through 1946 and over the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The only teams with longer current home winning streaks are the Chiefs, who won their 11th straight on Saturday, and the Bills, who are at nine going into their game Sunday vs. the Ravens.

8. Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell and Zack Baun all have a chance to become the first Eagle since Asante Samuel with multiple interceptions in a single postseason. Samuel had three INTs in the 2008 playoffs. The only other Eagles with two or more INTs in a single postseason are Herm Edwards and Roynell Young in 1980, Eric Allen in 1992, Mark McMillian in 1995, Damon Moore in 2001 and Bobby Taylor in 2002. Young in 1980 and Moore in 2001 had three.

9A. With 100 rushing yards against the Rams Sunday - and he had 255 the first time the Eagles faced the Rams - Saquon Barkley would join Brian Westbrook as only the second Eagle with consecutive games with 100 rushing yards in the postseason. In 2006, Westbrook had 141 rushing yards on 20 carries in the wild-card win over the Giants and 116 on 13 carries in the conference semifinal loss to the Saints.

9B. With 2,005 rushing yards during the regular season and 119 vs. the Packers, Barkley now has 2,124 total rushing yards this year. That’s the 5th-most in history for a player in the regular season and postseason combined. He trails only Terrell Davis (2,476 in 1998 and 2,331 in 1997), Eric Dickerson (2,212 in 1984) and Adrian Peterson (2,196 in 2012).

10. Nolan Smith is already seventh in franchise history with 2 ½ career postseason sacks (tied with Trent Cole, Josh Sweat and Fletcher Cox). One more sack moves him past Darwin Walker and into a tie for fifth, just half a sack out of second.

