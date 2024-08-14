Eagles vs. Patriots: How to watch the preseason showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason continues on Thursday with a matchup against the New England Patriots.

After defeating the Ravens 16-13 on Aug. 9 in Baltimore, the Birds hope to remain unbeaten in the preseason as they take on the Pats at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Where can I watch the game?

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBC10. Scott Graham and Ross Tucker will call the game while Dave Spadaro will report from the sideline.

You can also stream the game on the NBC Sports Philadelphia app, the Eagles Mobile App, the Philadelphia Eagles website and the NFL app.

You can also listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick call the game on SportsRadio 94WIP on the radio and online.

Where can I watch pregame and postgame coverage?

Eagles Pregame Live airs at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBC Sports Philadelphia and the NBC Sports Philadelphia app.

Eagles Preseason Kickoff airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBC10, the NBC10 app and the NBC10 streaming channel. The pregame special – which will feature game analysis, player profiles, interviews and more -- will also be streamed in the video embedded on top of this article.

Eagles postgame coverage will then air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10 and the NBC10 app immediately after the game as well as in the video embedded on top of this article.

Philadelphia Eagles Storylines to Watch

The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary struggled mightily last season and it didn’t go unnoticed. The Birds worked to improve that weakness in the NFL Draft and are hoping Quinyon Mitchell – the first cornerback they selected in the first round in more than two decades – will help. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark spoke with Quinyon in the first installment of this year’s “Storylines to Watch” segment.

Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett grew up in Ocean Township, New Jersey, and is the son of a Philly native who taught him to love the Birds. Kenny has loved the Eagles all of his life and now that he’s playing for the Birds, he continues to support his other passion: the Mya Lin Terry Foundation. Mya was Kenny’s cousin who died at the age of 10 from cancer. Kenny’s family started the foundation to help other families in their cancer fight. NBC10’s Ashlyn Sullivan has the story.