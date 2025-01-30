Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX: Full schedule of pregame specials, coverage

The Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. on Telemundo, Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi and across all NFL digital properties.

In the days leading up to the big game, NBC10, Telemundo 62, NBC Sports Philadelphia and the NBC10 Philadelphia News streaming channel will have extensive pregame coverage, specials and previews to get Eagles fans ready for the big game! Take a look at our full schedule below:

Friday, Jan. 31

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

4:20 p.m. - Eagles Media Availability (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page)

6 p.m. - Birds Huddle (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

6:30 p.m. Mission 59: Let’s Fly (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

11:30 a.m. - Eagles Special (Telemundo 62, T62.com)

7:30 p.m. - Eagles Playoffs Live Q&A (NBC10.com, NBC Sports Philadelphia app, NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page)

7:30 p.m. - Eagles Road to Victory (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

Saturday, Feb. 1

2:35 p.m. - Eagles Media Availability (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page)

5 p.m. - Eagles Special (Telemundo 62, T62.com)

Sunday, Feb. 2

9 a.m. Eagles Gameday Kickoff (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

11 a.m. - Eagles Sendoff Party (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

6 p.m. - Eagles Special (Telemundo 62, T62.com)

9:30 p.m. - Mission 59 - Let’s Fly (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

11:35 p.m. - Eagles Gameday Final (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming channel, video embedded on top of this article)

Monday, Feb. 3

1 p.m. Eagle Eye: Live From New Orleans (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page)

6 p.m. - Birds Huddle (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

6:30 p.m. - Mission 59 - Let’s Fly (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

7 p.m. - NBC10 News Gameday Ready (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

9 p.m. - Birds Huddle (NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

11 p.m. - Mission 59 - Let’s Fly - Media Night (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

Tuesday, Feb. 4

12 p.m. - Chiefs Media Availability (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page)

1:40 p.m. Eagles Media Availability (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page)

4 p.m. Eagle Eye: Live From New Orleans (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page)

6 p.m. - Birds Huddle Live (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

6:30 p.m. - Mission 59 - Let’s Fly (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

7 p.m. - NBC10 News Gameday Ready (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

9 p.m. - Birds Huddle (NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

Wednesday, Feb. 5

9 a.m. - Chiefs Media Availability (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page)

11:30 a.m. Eagles Media Availability (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page)

11:30 a.m. - Comcast Plaza Pep Rally (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

11:30 a.m. - Eagles Road to Victory Bus Tour (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

3 p.m. - Eagle Eye: Live From New Orleans (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

6 p.m. - Birds Huddle Live (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

6:30 p.m. - Mission 59 - Let’s Fly Live (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

7 p.m. - NBC10 News Gameday Ready (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

9 p.m. - Birds Huddle (NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

Thursday, Feb. 6

9 a.m. - Chiefs Media Availability (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

11:30 a.m. Eagles Media Availability (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

3 p.m. Eagle Eye: Live From New Orleans (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

6 p.m. - Birds Huddle Live (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

7 p.m. - NBC10 News Gameday Ready (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

9 p.m. - Birds Huddle (NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

10:30 p.m. - NFL Honors Mission Show (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Friday, Feb. 7

TBD - TODAY Show/NBC10 pep rally at XFinity Live! (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

11:30 a.m. - Eagles Special Live (Telemundo 62, T62.com)

3 p.m. - Eagle Eye: Live From New Orleans (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

6 p.m. - Birds Huddle Live (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

6:30 p.m. - Mission 59 - Let’s Fly Live (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

7 p.m. - NBC10 News Gameday Ready (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

7:30 p.m. - Eagles Road to Victory (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

9 p.m. - Birds Huddle (NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

Saturday, Feb. 8

6 p.m. - Eagles Special Live (Telemundo 62, T62.com)

6 p.m. - Mission 59: Let’s Fly (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

7 p.m. - NBC10 News Gameday Ready (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

9 p.m. - Birds Huddle (NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

10:30 p.m. - Mission 59: Let’s Fly - Sound Off (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

11 p.m. - Eagles Special (Telemundo 62, T62.com)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9

9:30 a.m. - Eagles Gameday Kickoff (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

10 a.m. - Eagles Super Bowl Coverage (Telemundo 62, T62.com)

3 p.m. - Birds Huddle: Gameday (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

4 p.m. - Eagles Pregame Live (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

6 p.m. - Super Bowl LIX (Telemundo 62, Fox)

8 p.m. Eagles In-Game Live (NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

TBD - Eagles Postgame Live (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia app)

TBD - Post Game Extended Coverage ( (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)

TBD - Post Game Coverage (Telemundo 62, T62.com)

11:35 p.m. Eagles Gameday Final ( (NBC10, NBC10 Philadelphia News Streaming Channel, video embedded on top of this article)