Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

Want to be an Eagles Cheerleader? What you need to know about auditions

If you are interested in becoming a Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader, you can submit your virtual open-call audition video online now through Monday, April 14

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ever wanted to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles from the sidelines? Well, here is your chance.

The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders have begun their search for talented new candidates to join the team this year.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

If interested, you can submit your virtual open-call audition video online now through Monday, April 14.

The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders not only cheer on the Birds at games but are also brand ambassadors and entertainers.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Made up of both women and men, the squad represents the Eagles organization year-round, and they have a unique platform to serve as role models, raise awareness and funds for important causes, including the Eagles Autism Foundation, and be media representatives for the team.

To learn more about the audition process and submit an audition, visit philadelphiaeagles.com/cheerleaders/auditions.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

2025 NFL Draft 5 hours ago

Eagles trade up for combine star in our latest mock draft

Eagles news 16 hours ago

Eagles signing veteran swing tackle to 1-year deal

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesEagles
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us