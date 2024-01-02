Frustrated Eagles fan speaks on newfound internet fame

A Pennsylvania woman – whose caught on cam moment of exasperation during Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals perfectly captured the frustration of Eagles fans everywhere – is speaking out after taking the internet by storm.

“It’s just weird. I still don’t really believe this is happening,” Jasmine Jones told NBC10 on Tuesday. “I’m just a mom that likes the Eagles.”

Jones, a former teacher who lives in Northeastern Pennsylvania, took her three sons and her cousin to Sunday’s Eagles - Cardinals game at Lincoln Financial Field as part of a Christmas present and family tradition.

“Fan my whole life and this was just our yearly game,” Jones said.

Despite the Birds’ recent struggles, many Eagles fans expected the New Year’s Eve game against the Cardinals – one of the worst teams in the NFL – to be an easy win. It turned out to be anything but, as the Birds blew a 15 point lead and ultimately lost to the Cardinals 35-31, making it their fourth loss in their last five games.

The frustration was prominent among Eagles fans even before the loss. With the game was tied 28-28 with a little over three minutes left to go and the Eagles with the ball on 1st and 20, quarterback Jalen Hurts ran the ball twice. It was at that moment when the camera captured Jones in the stands yelling, “‘What the hell are you doing?!”

“Tied game. Think there’s about four minutes left. And it’s 1st and 20 and Jalen runs the ball on 1st and 20. Not what I would have done,” Jones said.

"What the hell are you doing?!" pic.twitter.com/raSPuHXa8v — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 31, 2023

Seemingly within minutes, Jones’ moment of anger transformed into an internet meme that embodied the confusion and rage Eagles fans have felt for the past few weeks.

“It was right after we kicked the field goal that my phone started blowing up,” Jones said.

From news and sports articles to merchandise, Jones’ caught on camera moment popped up everywhere.

“My son came running into the room. He’s like, ‘mama, mama, oh my God!’ And he’s like, ‘I just saw you on YouTube!’” Jones said.

Jones told NBC10 her son had a similar reaction that she did to the Eagles running on 1st and 20.

“He was crying in that moment too because he’s just like, ‘What’s happening? Why are we doing this?’” Jones said.

With the playoffs set to begin in a few weeks, Jones – who is passionate about everything from the Eagles to her son’s T-ball games – remains hopeful the Birds will still reach the Super Bowl, especially if they take her advice.

“Hopefully Nick learns and figures this out,” she said. “I don’t know it as well as others but I know that you shouldn’t run on 1st and 20 in a tied game with four minutes left.”