It turns out Jordan Mailata is a man of many talents.

The offensive tackle was not only great at helping the Philadelphia Eagles secure a Super Bowl victory, but he is also great at moving stuff.

Michelle Miller, the owner of The Ground Coffee, Plants and Gifts, couldn't get her oven -- which weighs about 650 pounds -- to budge, so she asked her friend Mailata for some help.

"Before I came into the dining room, I said congratulations and then immediately was like, can you come check out this oven for me," Miller told NBC10. "So he didn't have a lot of time to do anything else, or think about it and of course he leaped to do it. He was like yeah sure no problem, right now, and just marched back in there."

With ease, Mailata was able to help move the commercial oven.

In December of 2024, the coffee shop suffered a kitchen fire, so Miller has been working hard to get her kitchen ready to reopen.

Miller shared that she hopes to have their kitchen up and running in the next two weeks.