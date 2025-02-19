Nick Sirianni adds former Colts colleague as new passing game coordinator

After promoting Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni hired another former Colts colleague, Parks Frazier, to replace him as passing game coordinator, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.



Sirianni, Patullo and Frazier were all together with the Colts from 2018 through 2020, Sirianni as offensive coordinator, Patullo as wide receivers coach and then pass game specialist and Frazier first as assistant to head coach Frank Reich and then as assistant quarterbacks coach.



When Sirianni was hired by the Eagles, he took Patullo with him, but Frazier remained with the Colts, and when Reich was fired during the 2022 season, he became play caller for interim head coach Jeff Saturday.



Frazier then spent 2023 as passing game coordinator under Reich with the Panthers and after Reich was fired in Carolina, Frazier spent 2024 on Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins staff as an offensive assistant.



Frazier, 33, coached at Samford, Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas State before getting his first NFL job with Reich and the Colts in 2018.



Sirianni has drawn heavily on his Colts colleagues since becoming Eagles head coach. In addition to Patullo and Frazier, Marcus Brady was on the offensive coaching staff in 2022 and 2023 after leaving the Colts, Jonathan Gannon was his first defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 and Jason Michael was Colts tight ends coach before assuming the same job here in 2021.



Patullo was considered a candidate for the Saints’ offensive coordinator position until Kellen Moore hired Doug Nussmeier, who served last year as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach.

Moore and Nussmeier were only with the Eagles for one year, which resulted in a Super Bowl championship.



The Eagles still have a vacancy for a quarterbacks coach, although it’s possible that some combination of Sirianni, Patullo and Frazier could handle that position.



Since Sirianni was hired in 2021, the Eagles have had four offensive coordinators (Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, Moore, Patullo), three quarterback coaches (Johnson, Alex Tanney, Nussmeier), two passing game coordinators (Patullo, Frazier) as well as five play callers, assuming Patullo handles that role this year (Sirianni, Steichen, Johnson, Moore, Patullo).



Eagles running game specialist and assistant offensive line coach T.J. Paganetti also left the Eagles to join Moore’s Saints staff.



As of now, holdover offensive position coaches are offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, running backs coach and assistant head coach Jemal Singleton and Michael.

