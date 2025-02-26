NFL finds no data to suggest Tush Push is a dangerous play

INDIANAPOLIS — Zero. Zilch. None.

That’s how many injuries were suffered on the Tush Push/Brotherly Shove during the 2024 season, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said on Wednesday afternoon at the NFL Combine.

The Tush Push is once again a topic of conversation this offseason after the Green Bay Packers proposed a rule change to eliminate the Eagles’ signature play. There was talk of banning the play two years ago as well but that proposal lost steam and never even made it to a vote. If the rule change proposal gets to a vote at next month’s annual league meetings, it would take 24 of 32 owners to pass it.

That just seems unlikely, even more so after the NFL revealed that there wasn’t a single injury on the play in 2024.

Injury rate was one area brought up by Packers general manager Brian Gutenkust, who on Tuesday admitted he hadn’t really given the play much thought despite working for the team that proposed to ban it.

“I know we’re not very successful against it. I know that,” Gutenkust said. “To be honest about it, I haven’t really put much thought into it. It’s been around for a while. We used it in different fashions with our tight end. Again, I think there will be a lot of discussions about it. I gotta kind of look at the information as far as injury rates, things like that. But we’ll see.”

Opinions on the play around the league are split. Some coaches, like Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris, are very against it. Morris said he thinks it should have been banned three years ago.

But others, like Miami’s Mike McDaniel, don’t like the idea of eliminating a play just because one team is having a lot of success running it. McDaniel said his opinion would change if it was a player safety issue but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Even if there is potential for injury on the play, it didn’t happen in 2024.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni defended the play at his Combine press conference on Tuesday afternoon and said he found it insulting that some people act like it’s an automatic play. Sirianni stressed how much the Eagles coaches and players work on their version of the QB sneak.

“I think when you look at that, because we've looked into that too, there weren’t a lot of injuries there,” Sirianni said. “I think that's a little made up, to be honest. Now the numbers will tell the truth, but I don't think there were many injuries with it this year.

“I mean, I can't remember one injury we had on that play, and we ran it more than everybody else. And so, yeah, the injury numbers, the league will have that, and the injury numbers will come out on that, and I'm all for player safety, but I don't think that that play (is dangerous). I think that's just something that was said.”

The Eagles would be very good at QB sneaks without the push element anyway. They have a great offensive line and a really strong quarterback with Jalen Hurts. So much of the attention has been put on the push part of the play, which doesn’t seem likely to go away anytime soon.

