NFL sets date and time for Eagles-Giants in Week 18 

The Eagles (13-3) will wrap up their 2024 regular season by hosting the New York Giants (3-13) in a 1 p.m. game on Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Linc. The game will be on CBS.

Because of playoff seeding scenarios, the NFL schedule in Week 18 is always TBD until the week before. Basically, the NFL doesn’t want to give any team an unfair advantage.

Here’s the full Week 18 schedule:

On Sunday, with their 41-7 win over the Cowboys, the Eagles clinched the NFC East and at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Vikings’ win on Sunday ensured that the Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

The Eagles will host either the Packers or the Commanders in the NFC wild card round in two weeks — the Eagles will face whichever team finishes in the No. 7 spot in the conference. Right now, the Packers are in the 7-spot in the NFC but that can change in Week 18.

After beating the Falcons on Sunday night, the Commanders will face the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 18. The Packers will host the Bears. Both games will be at 1 p.m.

If the Commanders win — or if the Packers lose — then Washington is locked into the No. 6 seed and the Eagles would host the Packers. If the Commanders lose to the Cowboys and the Packers beat the Bears, then the Eagles would host the Commanders in the first round.

